CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Prosecution discusses plea deal for local daycare owner

By Courtney Johns
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44JUgE_0cOBZQeZ00

Rosewood Academy Owner Carl Hansen was sentenced in September to 12 months probation to a disorderly conduct charge.

The new charge, amended from caretaker neglect, may carry important ramifications for Hansen's future in the industry by Nebraska rule.

He was accused of dragging a two-year-old boy. Witnesses told police they saw Hansen grab a two-year-old’s arm, causing him to fall, and then drag him by his foot, according to police records.

“He can be heard yelling, ‘I’m not doing this with you,’” the prosecution described in court.

Learn more: Daycare owner accused of hurting child gets 12 months probation; victim's mother speaks out

The original charge listed when police cited one of the owners of the daycare Rosewood Academy, Carl Hansen, was “child abuse no serious injury.”

This original charge carried a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $1,000 fine. When the charge was formally filed by prosecutors, it was changed to “caretaker neglect.”

This charge carried half the penalty with up to six months in prison and a $500 fine. On the date Hansen’s trial was scheduled, he pleaded no contest to “disorderly conduct.”

In his plea deal, Hansen was given a $500 fine and 12 months probation. During this time, Hansen cannot use drugs or alcohol. He also cannot be alone with children who are not related to him. He will also have to complete an anger management course.

After several viewers contacted the 3 News Now asking why the charges were reduced, 3 News Now Investigators met with the acting city prosecutor, Kevin Slimp.

Slimp described the case as one on the lower end of the spectrum when it comes to child abuse.

“The child did not receive any injuries from it, significant injuries,” said Slimp.

Slimp said Hansen did not have a record of hurting children and according to police records, almost two months had passed by the time the State Department of Health and Human Services reported the incident to police.

Learn more: 'Why are you sitting on it?' Former Rosewood employee says DHHS took too long to report child abuse

“You take a look at what you have and what do you think you can prove,” said Slimp.

Slimp said the strongest evidence he had was witness statements. All the video footage was gone by the time police started investigating.

“It would have been helpful in the process to have the video to know exactly what happened,” said Slimp.

Learn more: Rosewood Academy faces state investigation

If Hansen would have been convicted of either “child abuse, no serious injury” or the lesser charge “caretaker neglect,” Hansen would have automatically been disqualified from ever owning or working at a Nebraska daycare again.

Learn more: OPD releases reports on Rosewood Academy incidents

Once Hansen’s probation is complete, it will be at Nebraska DHHS’s discretion if he can a childcare facility again. 3 News Now has attempted to speak with Carl Hansen on several occasions. He has consistently refused to speak with the press.

Two former Rosewood employees were formally charged with “caretaker neglect.” Summer Dawson pleaded no contest to “disorderly conduct.” Sage Bartow pleaded not guilty. Her trial is scheduled for November.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Unvaccinated Capitol Rioter Pleads for Leniency Because She’s Scared of Getting Covid in Prison

Dona Bissey doesn’t want to go to prison. This is probably something the 53-year-old from Bloomington, Indiana, should have thought about before allegedly breaking into the United States Capitol on January 6th. Now, Bissey is one of at least 660 people who have been charged for their potential involvement in the insurrection. She’s staring down a prison sentence — and desperately pleading with a judge to give her 18 months of probation instead.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

Drone Drops Drugs Into Orange County Jail Courtyard

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A bizarre delivery happened inside an Orange County jail courtyard when drugs were dropped off by a drone. The Orange County District Attorney said Chey Smart, 41, controlled the drone from outside the jail Sunday. “There was meth, heroin, Xanax, and other prescription medications attached to the drone,” said Sgt. Ryan Anderson of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The drone sat undetected until Tuesday when an inmate worker found it on the ground. Detectives said the suspect’s acquaintance, Megan Donovan, 30, serving time in the jail for a similar crime, used the recorded jail phone to orchestrate the dropoff. They arrested Smart inside a Costa Mesa apartment he rented under a stolen identity, detectives added. Inside, investigators said they found assault weapons, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
valleyjournal.net

Polson man makes plea deal

POLSON — A Polson man who was involved in an armed stand-off with police and caused the residents of a trailer court to evacuate their homes, has entered a plea agreement that could resolve most of the criminal matters stemming from the incident. Edward Dale Hardy, 63, entered a plea of guilty at District Court in Polson on Oct. 7 to one count of felony assault with a weapon. The plea agreement calls for felony charges of kidnapping and criminal endangerment to be dismissed at sentencing.
POLSON, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daycare#Rosewood Academy#Nebraska#The 3 News Now
95.5 FM WIFC

Plea Deal Expected for Bishop

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Lawyers for a Wausau man accused of stealing a squad car after he was arrested for breaking into a Rothschild home are working on a plea deal with the state. Jonathon Bishop faces over two dozen counts in connection with the case- the most severe of...
WAUSAU, WI
Ashtabula Star Beacon

Hearing set for plea deals in Gurto cases

JEFFERSON — Joshua Gurto’s two criminal cases could be resolved at an Oct. 14 pending-motions hearing, after proposed plea agreements were submitted to the court at a plea deadline hearing on Oct. 1, according to court records. Gurto, 41, is currently facing significant jail time in a pair of criminal...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
whiterivernow.com

KAIT: Quake Lewellyn reaches plea deal with prosecutors

UPDATE from KAIT 10/1/2021 1:23 p.m. Lewellyn will spend life in prison. View the most recent story from KAIT here. ORIGINAL POST 10/1/2021 12:33 p.m. KAIT-TV in Jonesboro reports that a source shared the man accused of raping and killing Sydney Sutherland is to appear in court Friday afternoon, Oct. 1.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Another defendant in University Hill riot gets probation in plea deal

Another defendant in the University Hill riot earlier this year has taken a plea deal in his case and was sentenced to probation. Patrick Benz, 20, pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor count of tampering with a motor vehicle and was sentenced to one year of probation, 100 hours of community service and $295.89 in restitution, according to online court records.
BOULDER, CO
Fox11online.com

Man who recorded Lawrence students in bathrooms, dorms reaches plea deal

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- A man who secretly recorded Lawrence University students in bathrooms and dorms was convicted Thursday. Benjamine Wears, 23, pleaded no contest to nine counts of capturing an intimate representation, and two counts of burglary. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 1. Prosecutors will cap their sentence recommendation...
APPLETON, WI
NWI.com

Man takes plea deal in alleged scheme to smuggle PCP into jail

CROWN POINT — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday and was sentenced to a year in jail for attempting to possess illegal drugs while incarcerated at the Lake County Jail. James L. P'Pool initially told Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota he was sorry and didn't understand what he was doing when he urged a woman to mail him papers, which later tested positive for suspected PCP.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

DA offers accused killer plea deal to avoid death penalty

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office has offered a plea deal to Adam Rosenberg of Fox Chapel, who faces two homicide charges. Mr. Rosenberg is charged with the 2019 killing of 22-year old Christian Moore-Rouse of Verona and the 2020 killing of 28-year old Jeremy Dentel of Baldwin Borough. The...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WOWK

$50K fine, no prosecution for ex-coach in college scam deal

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have promised to drop their case against a former Wake Forest University coach charged in the college admissions bribery scandal if he pays a $50,000 fine and follows certain conditions, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday. A deferred prosecution agreement filed in the case against...
COLLEGES
CBS Minnesota

Reyel Simmons Accused Of Impersonating Federal Officer, Illegally Possessing Firearms, Explosives

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man previously charged with impersonating a federal officer has been indicted on additional charges. Reyel Simmons, 52, is now federally charged with impersonating a federal officer, being a felon in possession of both firearms and explosives and possessing unregistered firearms and an unauthorized badge. Reyel Simmons (credit: Sherburne County) According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota, Simmons posed as a federal agent named “Rey Reeves” on TikTok. His videos allegedly showed him wearing law enforcement gear and showing off equipment, badges and firearms. (credit: Department Of Homeland Security) “Simmons is not, and has never been, employed by the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
weareiowa.com

Plea deal reached in shooting death of 22-year-old Davenport woman

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A plea deal was filed Tuesday, Oct. 5 with the Scott County District Court in the murder case of 22-year-old Italia Kelly. Parker Belz was charged and arrested with 1st-degree murder of Kelly and intimidation with a dangerous weapon June 19, 2020. In Tuesday's agreement, Belz's 1st-degree...
DAVENPORT, IA
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
922K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy