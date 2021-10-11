CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden Re-Wears Lemon-Print Dress for the Third Time With Bold Yellow Pumps

By Aaron Royce
 3 days ago
Dr. Jill Biden just proved that if you love an outfit, it’s worth re-wearing multiple times — down to the shoes.

While arriving to the White House today with President Joe Biden, the first lady was seen in a pale blue Oscar de la Renta dress. The belted number featured a yellow and green print of hanging lemons, as well as short sleeves and a midi-length skirt. Biden cleverly paired the dress with a matching face mask in the same print, as well as versatile accessories like a silver watch, gold bangles and a sleek gold clutch.

Along with their granddaughter Naomi, the Bidens returned to the White House after attending the wedding of Cuffe Owens, their nephew, who married former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan O’Toole King.

This wasn’t Biden’s first appearance in the dress. Earlier this March, she wore the citrus-printed piece at the State Department’s International Women of Courage Award ceremony. In April, she wore the dress again — with the same mask — while visiting Georgia to commemorate her husband’s 100th day as president. This time, she paired it with bright yellow suede pumps with pointed toes, plus thin heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. Her shoes happened to be the same pair she wore with the dress this April. Biden’s clearly proved that if a dress — or even a full outfit — suits you, it’s worth re-wearing as many times as you please.

Biden’s look also cemented her love for floral prints and textures. She has regularly been spotted in printed botanical dresses during her first term as the first lady, often midi styles by Jonathan Cohen, Dolce & Gabbana and Gabriela Hearst. She even wore a navy floral Oscar de la Renta dress to cover the August issue of American Vogue earlier this summer.

Though the fall season has arrived — often one where darker colors and prints reign supreme — celebrities are still wearing spring-worthy florals to a range of occasions. Biden is the latest to do so. In recent weeks, stars like Kirsten Dunst, Lily Rabe and Selma Blair have also been spotted in a variety of floral-printed dresses by Rodarte, Gucci and The Vampire’s Wife, among other top brands.

When it comes to footwear, Biden’s choices are always classic and chic. The first lady frequently favors versatile slingback heels in nude and black tones, often by brands like Dior, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, typically from labels like Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals from labels like Loeffler Randall.

Slip on bold yellow heels this fall.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Charles by Charles David Maxx pumps, $100 .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Nine West Alison pumps, $59 (was $89) .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Loeffler Randall Camellia sandals, $172 (was $395) .

Check out the gallery for more of Jill Biden’s classic style through the years.

Daniella Vitale Is Ferragamo’s New CEO of North America

The Salvatore Ferragamo Group is bulking up its management team. Daniella Vitale will join the company as chief executive officer North America effective Oct. 18, while Vincenzo Equestre took on the position of CEO Europe, Middle East and Africa on Oct. 7. This marks a return to Ferragamo for Vitale,...
People

Meghan King Broke 'Tradition' Wearing Blazer Wedding Dress to Marry President Biden's Nephew Cuffe

Meghan O'Toole King didn't want to go the traditional route when it came to her wedding dress. For her intimate nuptials on Monday to President Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Biden Owens at Owens' parents' home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, King chose a mini blazer dress bought online at Matches Fashion. She even asked for her husband-to-be's input as she tried on all her options.
Jill Biden Goes Bold in Red Dress and Matching Pumps to Visit Day of the Dead Exhibit

Dr. Jill Biden paid a visit to Chicago’s National Museum of Mexican Art today in vibrant red attire. The first lady arrived at the Museum in the Windy City’s Plisen neighborhood to view its Day of the Dead exhibit, led by its Chief Curator Cesareo Moreno. For the occasion, she wore a bright red midi dress with short sleeves and a flounced skirt. Her look was cinched with a $375 Givenchy belt in a matching red tone, with a silver “G’-shaped link charm. The teacher completed her ensemble with a gold watch, layered bangle bracelets, several delicate pendant necklaces and a pair...
Naomi Biden Makes a Chic Arrival at the White House in a Black Cocktail Dress & White Pumps

Sometimes simple is best. Just look to Naomi Biden for a lesson in minimalist styling. The granddaughter of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill looked chic today when she arrived on the South Lawn of the White House in a black dress that cut just below the knee. She teamed the number with white pumps, a black handbag, gold earrings and a gold bracelet. Naomi joined her grandparents after spending a weekend in Wilmington, Del., where she attended the wedding of Cuffe Owens, the Bidens’ nephew, who married “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan O’Toole King. The first lady had...
Jill Biden Brings Summer’s Favorite Shoe Into Fall in a Pleated Print Dress

Jill Biden made a case for wearing this summer shoe trend in fall as she arrived back at the White House this week. Returning to Washington D.C. after a weekend spent in Delaware with President Joe Biden, Dr. Biden herself got dressed up for the day of travel in a statement look. The outfit included a midi-length dress complete with a unique print and pleated skirt, all layered under a navy zip-up moto jacket. When it came down to footwear, the first lady opted for a warm-weather shoe choice in lifted wedge sandals. The espadrille-style silhouette is popular for its rope-coated sole...
Miami Herald

Jill Biden wears bracelet made by South Carolina designer

When Natalie Holst saw the glint of gold, her hands began to shake. It was Sept. 18, and the designer had just shuffled through security at Charleston International Airport. She was on her way to New York City, the fashion capital of America, but now she was on her iPhone, looking wide-eyed at the screen, as she waited to take flight.
Daily Mail

Jill Biden's first husband Bill Stevenson is questioned by investigators after he revealed he had an affair with Robert Durst's wife Kathie 10 days before she vanished in 1982 - meaning he could be grand jury witness

Jill Biden's ex-husband Bill Stevenson has been approached to be a potential star witness over the 1982 disappearance of Robert Durst's wife Kathie, according to report. Sources close to the investigation told News 12 that New York investigators have reached out to Stevenson for questioning. It follows his bombshell revelation that he had been having an affair with Kathie and Durst found out about it just ten days before she went missing.
Regina King Is Bolder Than Ever in Versace Boy Shorts & the Wildest Thigh-High Boots

Regina King showed off a bolder side to her style as she promoted her new film, “The Harder They Fall,” this week. The leading actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to debut one of her edgiest looks to date during a press event, modeling a full Versace ensemble for the occasion. The outfit started off casually in a black turtleneck sweater and a printed coat but took a dramatic turn with the addition of mini boy shorts from the Italian luxury house. The same linear monogram pattern from King’s jacket and bottoms was repeated once more in a final statement piece: thigh-high...
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
Tiffany Haddish Sparkles in Wrapped Minidress & Bronze Heels at ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

Tiffany Haddish turned heads at “The Harder They Fall” movie premiere last night. The “Girls Trip” actress attended the red carpet ahead of the Netflix film premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. For the event, Haddish modeled an Alexandre Vauthier olive green and crystal-embroidered minidress from the pre-fall ’20 collection. The dress features long sleeves, an asymmetrical hem and a high neckline. Haddish kept her accessories minimal but added silver sparkly jewelry to acccent the look. For her footwear, the actress decided on bronze-colored heels. Her shimmery shoes featured an open toe, as well as ankle and toe straps, with a...
Beyoncé Takes the Plunge in a Silky Gown & Green Stilettos on the Red Carpet

Beyoncé is all about the dramatic glamour this fall. The “Drunk in Love” songstress attended last night’s premiere of “The Harder They Fall” in Los Angeles, sneaking into the event sans stopping at the red carpet. Not to worry, though, as Beyoncé made sure her 213 million Instagram followers got a look at her evening wear with a series of posts on Wednesday night. For the event, the musician tapped Alexandre Vauthier in a plunging two-piece gown from the designer’s collections; the halter neck silhouette featured a black top with a silky green skirt overlay, complete with a high-leg slit and pockets,...
