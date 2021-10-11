CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sixers Without Several Vets in Preseason Battle vs. Nets

By Chris Crouse
FortyEightMinutes
FortyEightMinutes
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — The Sixers take on the Nets on Monday night and they’ll be without several players in this Atlantic Division preseason tilt.

Ben Simmons is still not with the team in Philly, though there is actual hope that he’ll join them sometime soon .

The team will be without Tyrese Maxey on the court on Monday, as the sophomore is dealing with left adductor tightness.

Nets-Sixers Betting Odds

  • Spread: Nets -7.5 (-110)
  • Total: 228.5 (-105)
  • Moneyline: Sixers +230

*Odds via PointsBet

Sixers Starters

PG – Isaiah Joe

SG – Furkan Korkmaz

SF – Danny Green

PF – Georges Niang

C- Joel Embiid

Shake Milton is not playing because of a right ankle sprean he suffered in practice on Sunday and Tobias Harris sits out the contest because of right knee soreness. Seth Curry is also sitting out as a precaution.

Nets Injuries

For the Nets, Nicolas Claxton won’t play because of a non-COVID illness. Kyrie Irving , LaMarcus Aldridge and Devontae Cacok will also not play in the preseason contest.

Betting Trends

As of this writing, the Sixers are garnering 51% of the bets and 60% of the money wagered (via The Action Network ).

The post Sixers Without Several Vets in Preseason Battle vs. Nets appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Georges Niang
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Devontae Cacok
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Nicolas Claxton
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Seth Curry
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
The Spun

Michael Jordan Names The 1 Athlete Who Intimidates Him

Legendary NBA star Michael Jordan was never intimidated by someone else on the basketball court. The golf course, though, is a different story. The six-time NBA champion recently admitted in an interview with Stephen Curry that he got a little intimidated at the Ryder Cup. Jordan, an avid golf fan,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vets#Atlantic Division#Nbakrell#Nets Sixers#Pointsbet Sixers#Doc
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Waiving Notable Shooting Guard

The start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season is in just six days and teams are busy at work trying to finalize their rosters. The Los Angeles Lakers inched a step closer to that goal by making their first major cut of the preseason on Wednesday. According to Jovan Buha...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

ESPN Removes Jay Williams From "NBA Countdown"

ESPN is undergoing a massive overhaul of its basketball coverage. Since audio of long-time NBA reporter and The Jump host, Rachel Nichols, using disparaging language while talking about former ESPN employee, Maria Taylor, surfaced a couple months ago, the network has been scrambling to solve their basketball issue. Removing Nichols...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant’s 1-word reaction to Isiah Thomas’ Kyrie Irving take

NBA legend Isiah Thomas recently claimed that the Brooklyn Nets “will not win the championship” without Kyrie Irving. Kevin Durant, for his part, couldn’t agree more. On social media, Durant made sure to let everyone know how he feels after Thomas and former Nets guards Kenny Anderson and Sherman Douglas showed their support to Irving. Thomas, in particular, had nothing but praises for Kyrie and his impact to the game that people often overlook. In response, KD simply said “Factory” and “Fact.”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Larry Brown Sports

Austin Rivers had awesome reaction to Lakers roster move

Austin Rivers has been traded a total of five times in his NBA career, and there was a brief moment this week where the veteran guard thought he was on the move again. The Los Angeles Lakers signed undrafted rookie guard Austin Reaves to a contract on Monday. When Rivers saw Shams Charania of The Athletic report the news, he had to do a double-take. Rivers explained in a funny Instagram comment that he thought he read his own name and “was going to have to pack again.”
NBA
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
RealGM

James Harden Suggests He Won't Sign Extension With Nets To Become Free Agent In 2022

James Harden explained why he's taking his time on making a decision on whether he will sign a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets before the season starts. "You know, I think over the course of my career I've never been a free agent before, so I've always just been loyal and just signed it, you know, the contract extension," said Harden to Malika Andrews. "Just being there, being there, being there. I just want to take my time with it. It would be very, very difficult to leave here, or to even leave Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

FortyEightMinutes

Columbus, OH
27
Followers
1K+
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy