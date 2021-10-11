Sixers Without Several Vets in Preseason Battle vs. Nets

PHILADELPHIA — The Sixers take on the Nets on Monday night and they’ll be without several players in this Atlantic Division preseason tilt.

Ben Simmons is still not with the team in Philly, though there is actual hope that he’ll join them sometime soon .

The team will be without Tyrese Maxey on the court on Monday, as the sophomore is dealing with left adductor tightness.

Nets-Sixers Betting Odds

Spread: Nets -7.5 (-110)

Nets -7.5 (-110) Total: 228.5 (-105)

228.5 (-105) Moneyline: Sixers +230

*Odds via PointsBet

Sixers Starters

PG – Isaiah Joe

SG – Furkan Korkmaz

SF – Danny Green

PF – Georges Niang

C- Joel Embiid

Shake Milton is not playing because of a right ankle sprean he suffered in practice on Sunday and Tobias Harris sits out the contest because of right knee soreness. Seth Curry is also sitting out as a precaution.

Nets Injuries

For the Nets, Nicolas Claxton won’t play because of a non-COVID illness. Kyrie Irving , LaMarcus Aldridge and Devontae Cacok will also not play in the preseason contest.

Betting Trends

As of this writing, the Sixers are garnering 51% of the bets and 60% of the money wagered (via The Action Network ).

