CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Earth Science

The future of Yellowstone’s caldera may be somewhere near Henrys Fork

By Mark Stelten
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14cF3a_0cOBZMMt00

What will happen to Yellowstone once its rhyolite magma system shuts down? To understand the future, geologists look to the past—in this case, to Yellowstone Caldera ’s older but smaller sibling, Henrys Fork Caldera.

When will Yellowstone erupt again? This is one of the most common questions people have when they think of Yellowstone, and it is an important topic for volcanologists. Yellowstone has had three caldera-forming eruptions in the past 2.1 million years, the most recent of which occurred approximately 631,000 years ago and resulted in the formation of Yellowstone Caldera, so it is possible that Yellowstone may produce another large eruption of rhyolite in the future. However, the occurrence of another large eruption at Yellowstone represents only one possible future. It is also important to understand what will happen to Yellowstone if the upper-crustal magmatic system feeding its eruptions and powering its hydrothermal features finally shuts off, as will eventually occur, and as did occur in all of the older caldera centers that define the Yellowstone-Snake River Plain hotspot track.

To get a glimpse into this possible future, we can look to Yellowstone Caldera’s older sibling, Henrys Fork Caldera, which formed as a result of a smaller caldera-forming eruption approximately 1.3 million years ago. Henrys Fork Caldera is located southwest of Yellowstone National Park, between Island Park, Idaho, and Ashton, Idaho, and can easily be viewed along U.S. Highway 20.

When compared to the present-day Yellowstone Caldera, there is a stark contrast in topography. The landscape within Yellowstone Caldera is a reflection of explosive eruptions that produced the overall basin, as well as viscous rhyolite lava flows that formed broad plateaus and steep domes . The result is a dynamic landscape full of relief. In contrast, Henrys Fork Caldera is generally flat and lacks significant relief, except for its caldera margins and where the Henrys Fork River has cut through the caldera.

The reason for this difference is that Henrys Fork Caldera has been filled in with basalt lava flows that erupted after its upper-crustal magma system shut off. During Yellowstone’s second volcanic cycle, Henrys Fork Caldera was probably underlain by an upper-crustal magma chamber much like that beneath present-day Yellowstone Caldera, where a rhyolite magma body (mostly solid right now) resides at a depth of 5 to 17 kilometers (about 3 to 10 miles). This upper crustal magma chamber prevents denser basaltic magma, which is stored below the rhyolite magma chamber, from rising to erupt within the caldera. However, once this upper-crustal magma chamber cools and solidifies, basalt magmas can penetrate the upper crust and erupt.  This is what happened within Henrys Fork Caldera—after the rhyolite magma chamber cooled and solidified, basaltic magma was able to ascend and erupt. These basalts, similar to those that erupt in Hawaiʻi, are less viscous than rhyolite lava flows, so they fill in any topographic lows. At Henrys Fork Caldera today, only the tops of rhyolite domes can be found.  The rest of the rhyolite volcanic rocks have been buried under basalt, which smoothed out the caldera’s formerly impressive topographic highs and lows.

The same process also occurred in other calderas that dot southern Idaho and mark the path of the Yellowstone hotspot.  We know that the calderas exist because we can see the ash layers that are evidence of past eruptions .  But basaltic lavas that erupted after the calderas went silent, combined with erosion, flattened out the topographic highs and lows of the region, resulting in the Snake River Plain that we know today.

This scenario—of basaltic eruptions that follow the end of rhyolite eruptions—may also occur at Yellowstone Caldera after its upper crustal magmatic system shuts off. When that happens, the amazing topographic highs and lows of the Yellowstone region will be erased—all part of the life cycle of a caldera within the Yellowstone system!

Yellowstone Caldera Chronicles is a weekly column written by scientists and collaborators of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. This week’s contribution is from Mark Stelten, research geologist with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The post The future of Yellowstone’s caldera may be somewhere near Henrys Fork appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 1

Related
backpacker.com

Two Former National Park Rangers Presumed Dead in Yellowstone

Two former National Park Rangers are missing and presumed dead in Yellowstone National Park. On Sunday, September 19, a family member alerted authorities that the two men, Mark O’Neill, 67, and Kim Crumbo, 74 were overdue from their four-day backcountry canoe trip. Park crews quickly assembled and located a vacant campsite on the south side of Shoshone Lake in the southwest corner of the park that same day. Searchers also found a canoe, paddle, personal flotation device, and other belongings on the east shore of the lake.
TRAVEL
New York Post

What does Yellowstone’s ‘zone of death’ have to do with Gabby Petito?

The case of Long Island woman Gabby Petito’s disappearance has reignited theories about a “zone of death” in Yellowstone National Park where a murderer could get off scot-free. Petito last called her family from Grand Teton National Park, which neighbors Yellowstone National Park — where a glitch in the Constitution...
LIFESTYLE
104.3 WOW Country

Another Angry Bison Bout in Yellowstone is a Warning

It’s as if bison have an attitude! A few days ago, one of my fellow broadcasters posted a video of bison butting heads at a campground. Don’t try this at home! Bison are the size of some pickup trucks and they aren’t nearly as cuddly as they look. For the latest on conflict resolution skills, check out this link from Field and Stream. The National Park Service has posted a video of a duel along a highway.
ANIMALS
104.7 KISS FM

WATCH: Bison Put On Powerful Show In Yellowstone Campground

If you've ever been lucky enough to see a pair of Bull Bison sparring, you know it's an intense battle until one decides he's had enough. Imagine the excitement level if you were just waking up from a nap, looked out of your tent and there were two enormous bison in your front yard duking it out!!
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone Hotspot#Yellowstone National Park#Volcano#Fork
My Country 95.5

FLASHBACK: Elk Attacks Tourist in Yellowstone National Park

There have been several stupid tourist incidents over the years at Yellowstone National Park., which is widely believed to be how the term "touron" was coined. What's really frightening is trying to wrap your head around how many of these incidents that don't get captured on video. There certainly have...
ANIMALS
101.9 KING FM

Watch Bikers Have Yellowstone Encounter of the Bison Kind

Over the years, we've unfortunately had to share many moments where tourists do the wrong thing with wildlife in Yellowstone National Park. This is the opposite of that. A group of bikers shared their close encounter with a bison and they did everything right. This video was just shared today...
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

Ice Melt at The Poles Is Now Causing Hidden Changes to Earth's Crust on a Huge Scale

As the polar ice sheets melt, the process is not just raising sea levels – it's also warping the underlying surface of Earth, a new study reveals, and some of the effects can be seen across thousands of miles. What's happening is that Earth's crust is rising and spreading as the weight of the ice across Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands gets lifted. The movement isn't huge, averaging less than a millimeter a year, but it's there and it covers a lot of ground. There's a feedback loop happening too, because as the bedrock under the ice shifts, that in turn...
EARTH SCIENCE
Laramie Live

Hunters Kill Three Yellowstone Wolves

National Park Service officials say hunters killed three Yellowstone wolves in Montana during the first week of the state's wolf hunting season. According to a news release, the wolves belonged to the Junction Butte Pack, which calls northern Yellowstone and the area north of the park home. The pack's size...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earth Science
NewsBreak
Science
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Releases Official Cause of Death for Shoshone Lake Canoer

After completing an autopsy on the formerly missing person, 67-year-old Mark O’Neill, officials found that the cause of death was exposure (hypothermia). Previously, a family member reported O’Neill and his brother, 74-year-old Kim Crumbo, missing. The two had been on a four-night backcountry canoe trip through Yellowstone National Park on September 19. O’Neill was originally from Chimacum, Washington while Chumbo was from Ogden, Utah. Both brothers were National Park Service retirees, and Chumbo was also a former Navy Seal. The search concluded for O’Neill on the 20th when rescue teams found his body on Shoshone Lake’s east shore. Efforts still continue for Crumbo.
LIFESTYLE
worldanimalnews.com

Breaking! Two Female Wolf Pups & One Yearling Were Killed By Hunters Outside Of Yellowstone; Take Action To End The Hunt Today!

The wolves in the photo are not the ones that were killed. Wolf biologists from Yellowstone National Park reported yesterday that two female pups and one female yearling from the park’s Junction Butte Pack were killed by hunters during the first week of Montana’s wolf hunting season. The Junction Butte Pack, which consisted of 27 wolves at the beginning of the hunt, transcends Yellowstone’s northern range and is the most viewed wolf pack in the world.
ANIMALS
cowboysindians.com

Spend the Night at Yellowstone’s Dutton Ranch

The real-life Chief Joseph Ranch in Western Montana rents out two cabins on the property. The scenic backdrop for Dutton Ranch in the hit series Yellowstone on Paramount Network is the Bitterroot River Valley in Western Montana. With sunset views of Trapper Peak, the real-life Chief Joseph Ranch is a family-owned guest and working ranch that now plays host to some of our favorite television characters.
TRAVEL
Sidney Herald

Caldera chronicles: Sediment cores from bottom of Yellowstone Lake offer insight to hydrothermal features

Yellowstone Caldera Chronicles is a weekly column written by scientists and collaborators of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. This week's contribution is from Pat Shanks and Lisa Morgan, scientists emeriti with the U.S. Geological Survey, and Rob Harris, professor in the College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences at Oregon State University.
EARTH SCIENCE
Billings Gazette

Caldera chronicles: A step-by-step guide for accessing satellite images of Yellowstone

Yellowstone Caldera Chronicles is a weekly column written by scientists and collaborators of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. This week's contribution is from R. Greg Vaughan, research scientist with the U.S. Geological Survey. There are many satellites that collect data of Earth’s surface and atmosphere, which help us advance our knowledge...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Montanan

Yellowstone National Park on pace to shatter visitation record

Yellowstone National Park reported that it’s on track to have the most yearly visitors in its history. For the first time, the park eclipsed the 4-million-visitors mark in September, a level it had come close to once, in 2016, but never broken. Through September, Yellowstone recorded the 4,463,599 recreation visits, putting it on pace to […] The post Yellowstone National Park on pace to shatter visitation record appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TRAVEL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bison fight on Yellowstone road caught on video

The National Park Service has shared footage showing a 2,000-pound bison ramming another bison and briefly sending its rival airborne. “Durin’ matin’ season, male bison can be mighty aggressive, though all bison ‘n other wildlife can be dangerous and give you a heave!” the park service wrote Sunday on Instagram. “Remember to always keep yer distance — 25 yards from bison ‘n elk; 100 yards from all other wildlife.”
ANIMALS
bigislandvideonews.com

VOLCANO WATCH: What’s that rising from the lava lake?

(BIVN) – The new eruption of Kilauea continues at the summit, and in this week’s Volcano Watch article, U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates focus on the floating “islands” that can be seen in the Halemaʻumaʻu lava lake. From the USGS HVO:. The past year has seen...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

1K+
Followers
932
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy