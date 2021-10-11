CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sun City, AZ

Lawmaker takes aim at Corp Comm policy on campaign contributions by utilities

By Jeremy Duda
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ma4LA_0cOBZLUA00

Legislative attorneys believe a Corporation Commission policy intended to restrict campaign contributions by regulated utilities violates the Arizona Constitution, and the lawmaker who requested that opinion is hoping it will persuade the commission to change course for next year’s election.

Sen. Rick Gray, R-Sun City, asked Legislative Council to review the commission’s 2019 code of ethics . Specifically, he wanted the council’s opinion on whether a policy that prohibits commissioners from taking campaign contributions from regulated utilities, their employees and their lobbyists violates either the Arizona or U.S. constitutions.

Under the rule, commissioners cannot knowingly take contributions from regulated public service corporations, their lobbyists, employees or officers, nor can they accept money from any intervenor in a case that’s before the commission. The commission’s intention in passing the rule was to require commissioners to recuse themselves if they’ve taken money from people involved in cases they’re hearing.

Legislative Council’s answer was that the commission overstepped its authority. The validity of the rules “depends on whether the ACC has authority to prevent a properly appointed or elected member of the commission from participating in ACC activities.” And Legislative Council opined that nothing in state law or the Arizona Constitution gives it such authority. The power of the commission and its individual members is enshrined in the constitution, legislative staff said, and the commission cannot limit those powers.

Even if the commission has the authority to limit commissioners’ power, Legislative Council said that doing so based on campaign contributions may violate the First Amendment, which protects political speech, including campaign spending, under U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

However, Legislative Council didn’t make a determination on that issue and concluded that there are “reasonable arguments on both sides” as to whether the policy violates the free speech protections in the First Amendment. They noted that the ethics doesn’t actually bar contributions to a commissioner. It requires commissioners to recuse themselves based on that spending.

“Therefore, to invalidate the limitations related to independent expenditures a court would have to find that the recusal requirement significantly impairs a person’s First Amendment right to make independent expenditures,” Legislative Council attorney Ken Behringer wrote.

Gray, Sen. Sine Kerr, R-Buckeye, and Rep. Gail Griffin, R-Hereford, sent the opinion to the commission, and they await a response. The commissioners instructed their legal counsel to draft a response for their next staff meeting on Oct. 26.

Commissioners enacted the ethics policy in 2019 in response to controversial spending by Pinnacle West, parent company of energy behemoth Arizona Public Service, in the 2014 and 2016 Corporation Commission elections.

In 2014, Pinnacle West secretly funded dark money groups that spent nearly $10.7 million to elect two Republican commissioners considered sympathetic to its interests who were running against solar energy advocates in both the GOP primary and the general election. Two years later, the company, which had thus far refused to say whether it was behind the 2014 campaign, openly spent $4 million in support of three Republicans in the general election.

Gray, who ran for the commission in 2016 and was defeated in the Republican primary, said he took aim at the ethics policy because it’s unfair and inequitable. Even if an employee wants to give a $5 qualifying contribution to help a commission hopeful get public campaign funding from the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, the ethics policy is a barrier.

“The employees should be able to do whatever they want. If they want to give a five, they ought to be able to give fives. If they want to be able to give 160, they ought to be able to give 160,” Gray said, referring to the maximum amount of “seed money” a person can contribute to a Clean Elections candidate.

The prohibition on campaign contributions also applies to anyone who is registered as a lobbyist with the Corporation Commission, or any entity that is represented at the commission by a registered lobbyist. That includes entities such as solar energy companies that are affected by the commission’s decisions but aren’t directly regulated by it.

APS, which faced years of negative publicity for its decision to break the longstanding unwritten rule that kept utilities out of Corporation Commission races, has sworn off spending in the elections for its regulators. It stayed on the sidelines in 2018, and in 2020, new CEO Jeff Guldner said the company would no longer spend in commission elections .

The code of ethics doesn’t actually restrict utilities’ ability to engage in the kind of outside spending that prompted its passage in the first place. It instead requires commissioners, before they vote on a matter involving a regulated entity, to publicly disclose any such outside spending of at least $1,000 by that entity, or at least $100 by an individual. The disclosure policy applies to any spending that directly or indirectly benefits commissioners or their immediate family, not just independent expenditures in elections.

Whether the legislature can actually do anything to influence commission policy remains to be seen. Gray said he hopes the commission will “re-evaluate” its position in response to Legislative Council’s opinion.

If that doesn’t happen, Gray is unsure what his next step would be, or whether it’s legislation, a ballot measure or something else.

“We’ll have to look at it. I’m not an attorney, so I don’t know what the legal consequences would be. If it needs to be challenged, it needs to be challenged. If we do not defend people’s constitutional rights, then it will evaporate,” he said.

Whatever happens with the commission’s ethics policy, things won’t change for APS. Company spokeswoman Jill Hanks said APS has no position on the ethics rules and that Guldner’s commitment to stay out of commission races stands.

It’s unclear exactly what the commission’s legal counsel will say in its response to Legislative Council. But Chairwoman Lea Marquez Peterson, a Republican, said the commissioners obviously believed they were within their rights to draft the code of ethics that’s now in place. And there were good reasons for the commission to enact it, she said.

“When I was appointed, and even prior to that, I’d certainly heard about the cloud of corruption over the Arizona Corporation Commission and elections. So it was important to me as one of my first votes on the commission to work on the code of ethics, and then as the chairwoman to bring it back and finalize it so we could move forward,” she said.

Peterson said it would have been “legally challenging” to impose an ethics policy involving entities that the commission doesn’t regulate, such as solar companies. Because of APS’s controversial electioneering, there was a “hypersensitivity” at the commission about utility involvement in elections, to the point where they didn’t want utilities or their employees involved in commission elections.

“There are lots of people in this state, more than 7 million, and we can certainly get support by being out in the community and visiting Rotary Clubs, chambers and different events,” Peterson said.

Democratic Commissioner Anna Tovar, who wasn’t on the commission when the original policy was implemented, also said it’s important to keep the disputed rules in place.

“It offers that transparency and accountability that our constituents are seeking, of where did funds come from for our campaign,” Tovar said.

Legislative Council’s opinion regarding forced recusal may be a moot point.

According to Wesley Van Cleve, the commission’s assistant general counsel, the ethics code doesn’t actually require anyone to recuse themselves from anything if they knowingly take a prohibited contribution. The code of ethics states that commissioners “shall not” accept prohibited contributions, but it doesn’t explicitly specify any enforcement mechanisms. Van Cleve described it as an “honor code” situation.

“It’s voluntary. The code is there for the commissioners to essentially police themselves, if you will. One commissioner couldn’t require recusal of another commissioner. And they can essentially volunteer to recuse themselves or not,” Van Cleve said.

Van Cleve said the only situation in which recusal would be required by the ethics code would be if a non-Clean Elections candidate unknowingly accepted a prohibited contribution and either couldn’t or wouldn’t return it.

The ethics code also states that if commissioners, except for those who run with public funding under the state’s Clean Elections, unknowingly accept a prohibited contribution, they must return it. And if they are unable or unwilling to return it, the commissioners must recuse themselves from matters involving that entity, except for Clean Elections candidates. Clean Elections candidates qualify for public funding by collecting a designated number of $5 qualifying contributions from voters, and they’re permitted to raise limited amounts of “seed money” outside of the lump sum they received from the state.

For Clean Elections candidates in such situations, the ethics code requires that they make a public declaration about the contribution, and give others the opportunity to say why they believe the commissioner should recuse him or herself.

The commission said at the time that the ethics code was passed that it intended to exempt Clean Elections candidates from the requirement. Four of the five current members of the commission were elected with Clean Elections funding.

Some of Legislative Council’s arguments regarding the ethics code focus on process and procedure. They note that official comments guiding commissioners on how to comply include instructions that aren’t actually part of the written rules. The prohibition on any employees of regulated entities contribution to commissioners, for example, is in a comment, not the text of a rule itself.

Those comments also include rules requiring commissioners to disclose contributions and publicly available information about independent expenditure funding on the commission’s website. Those requirements are also part of Arizona’s campaign finance laws, and must be disclosed to the Secretary of State’s Office as well.

The post Lawmaker takes aim at Corp Comm policy on campaign contributions by utilities appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Arizona Mirror

AIRC must draw fair districts that properly balance criteria, including competitiveness

The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission is preparing to immerse itself in the heart of its task: creating new boundaries for the state’s nine congressional and 30 legislative districts.  This Friday the commissioners will meet to propose changes to the maps and are scheduled to generate an official “draft map” a week later. After that, they […] The post AIRC must draw fair districts that properly balance criteria, including competitiveness appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
POLITICS
Arizona Mirror

The ‘unstoppable’ Kari Lake?

On a warm Saturday evening, several hundred people milled around the Old West-style trappings of Frontier Town in Cave Creek, waiting for Kari Lake to take the stage. The rally was held to “Back the Blue,” and the crowd shared the pro-law enforcement sentiment. But more than anything, they were there to back Lake in […] The post The ‘unstoppable’ Kari Lake? appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona Mirror

Maricopa County ‘audit’ response slams claims as false and misleading

The findings of the so-called “audit” of the 2020 election regarding voters allegedly casting ballots from the wrong address, deleted files, improper internet connections and improperly verified early ballot envelopes are false or misleading, according to a rebuttal that Maricopa County issued. Throughout their more than three hours of testimony in the Arizona Senate, the […] The post Maricopa County ‘audit’ response slams claims as false and misleading appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Gosar shares, then deletes meme used by neo-Nazis, white nationalists

This story contains descriptions of videos and images of a racially charged nature, as do some of the links.  Republican Congressman Paul Gosar tweeted out a video meme last week, which he later deleted, that has roots in neo-Nazi and white nationalist culture.  The since-deleted tweet, which was saved by the internet archive, begins with […] The post Gosar shares, then deletes meme used by neo-Nazis, white nationalists appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sun City, AZ
Government
City
Sun City, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Arizona Mirror

Immigration advocates shave heads to protest failure to pass citizenship for dreamers

As plans to pass a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants drag on in the U.S. Senate, people who could benefit from immigration reform and advocates shaved their heads to honor a historical tradition of Korean people that symbolizes commitment and protest.  On Tuesday afternoon in Washington, D.C., Karina Ruiz, executive director of […] The post Immigration advocates shave heads to protest failure to pass citizenship for dreamers appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
IMMIGRATION
Arizona Mirror

Biggs says he ‘doesn’t know’ Trump lost Arizona as Congress questions Arizona’s election ‘audit’

WASHINGTON — It didn’t take long for Thursday’s congressional hearing about a controversial ballot review in Arizona to demonstrate the persistent misinformation about the validity of last year’s presidential election. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, asked his colleague, Arizona Republican Andy Biggs, if he accepts the findings of the GOP-led review of ballots in Maricopa […] The post Biggs says he ‘doesn’t know’ Trump lost Arizona as Congress questions Arizona’s election ‘audit’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Instead of testifying to Congress, Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan went on a right-wing podcast

Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan refused to testify before the U.S. House Oversight Committee Thursday morning about the self-styled “audit” he led for the Arizona Senate, choosing instead to spend two hours as a guest on a right-wing podcast hosted by a fellow election conspiracy theorist who is being sued for defamation.  “I mean, the […] The post Instead of testifying to Congress, Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan went on a right-wing podcast appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

“Pseudo Satellite” plane completes test in Arizona desert, worries privacy advocates

A new breed of aircraft that flies in the stratosphere just completed a set of tests in the Arizona desert, breaking new records and worrying privacy advocates about what the aircraft may hold for the future.  “There is rapid technological progress on a lot of different fronts that has implications for privacy and surveillance and […] The post “Pseudo Satellite” plane completes test in Arizona desert, worries privacy advocates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Legislature#Arizona Public Service#Corp Comm#Corporation Commission#Legislative Council#Acc#U S Supreme Court
Arizona Mirror

GOP lawmakers push back against federal probe into threats against school board members

WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans on Thursday objected to a move by the Justice Department to investigate violent threats made against local school board members and teachers, arguing that the federal agency is “policing the speech of citizens and concerned parents.” “Violence and true threats of violence should have no place in our civic discourse, but […] The post GOP lawmakers push back against federal probe into threats against school board members appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

Why Indigenous Peoples’ Day is replacing Columbus Day in many places

Columbus Day celebrations in the United States – meant to honor the legacy of the man credited with “discovering” the New World – are almost as old as the nation itself. The earliest known Columbus Day celebration took place on Oct. 12, 1792, on the 300th anniversary of his landing. But since the 1990s, a […] The post Why Indigenous Peoples’ Day is replacing Columbus Day in many places appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
POLITICS
Arizona Mirror

South Phoenix residents seek preservation of historic palm trees displaced by light rail

On a late summer afternoon, Victor Vidales walked along the one-acre lot of his backyard that is temporarily housing more than two dozen palm trees. Dried weeds and rocky soil crunched under his flip flops.  “If these trees could talk, what would they say?” Vidales said, as the tall and thin palm trees towered over […] The post South Phoenix residents seek preservation of historic palm trees displaced by light rail appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Tune in to the made-for-reality-television 2022 campaigns

Move over Tiger King. There’s a new reality show in town that’s even more outrageous than an exotic cat owner’s murder-for-hire scheme. I call this “show” the Real Politicians of Arizona because, just like the “Housewives” series, there’s plenty of back-biting, sensationalized drama and questionable fashion choices. Taking center-stage in this made-for-TV reality are Republican […] The post Tune in to the made-for-reality-television 2022 campaigns appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Arizona Mirror

Bold climate action can’t wait, and it can’t happen if Sinema and Kelly don’t back it

Recently, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema told the Arizona Republic, “We know that a changing climate costs Arizonans. And right now, we have the opportunity to pass smart policies to address it — looking forward to that.” The Senator acknowledged the steep costs of climate change in our state related to larger wildfires, extreme drought, and extreme […] The post Bold climate action can’t wait, and it can’t happen if Sinema and Kelly don’t back it appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Tribes may get less voice in new congressional district

Navajo and other Native American voters could find they have less say in who represents them in Arizona’s sprawling, northernmost congressional district, which has traditionally been among the most competitive in the state. As the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission spent its second day adjusting the lines on preliminary maps, several commissioners raised the possibility that […] The post Tribes may get less voice in new congressional district appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Colorado River drought conditions spur calls for better water infrastructure

WASHINGTON — Experts in government, agriculture, water management and the environment stressed during a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday the danger that droughts fueled by climate change pose in the West, including the Colorado River Basin.  During a hearing before an Energy and Natural Resources Committee panel, witnesses said long-term solutions and an investment in […] The post Colorado River drought conditions spur calls for better water infrastructure appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
COLORADO STATE
Arizona Mirror

DACA leaders confronted Kyrsten Sinema on flight, at ASU to ask for her support. They got silence.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona ignored Karina Ruiz, a local leader who advocates for immigrant communities, when the activist approached her on a flight to Washington, D.C., Monday to urge the senator to commit to passing a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocmented immigrants.  In a video she posted on social media, Ruiz walked […] The post DACA leaders confronted Kyrsten Sinema on flight, at ASU to ask for her support. They got silence. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

FBI to investigate threats made against school board members, teachers

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice has directed the FBI to meet with local governments and law enforcement to discuss strategies for dealing with increasing threats to teachers and school board members spurred by a conservative backlash against discussions of race in public schools. “Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter […] The post FBI to investigate threats made against school board members, teachers appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
EDUCATION
Arizona Mirror

Think a mild case of COVID-19 is no big deal? Think again. | Commentary

More than 44.5 million Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of them, over 715,000 have died. But what about the millions who lived? Have they fully recovered? According to new research, perhaps not. We often talk about the symptoms of a disease as the immediate impacts such as a […] The post Think a mild case of COVID-19 is no big deal? Think again. | Commentary appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arizona Mirror

The high cost of prescription drugs almost bankrupted my family. Will Sinema help us?

I was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) in 2007. At just 42, the rapid onset of my symptoms left me bedridden. Everyday felt like a physical battle and the pain and exhaustion I felt was immeasurable.  It took six months of trial and error to find the medication that works for my type of RA. […] The post The high cost of prescription drugs almost bankrupted my family. Will Sinema help us? appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
HEALTH
Arizona Mirror

Arizonans hopeful that focus on missing Indigenous persons may pay off

WASHINGTON – Duane Garvais-Lawrence pulled into Washington, D.C., Friday, ending his second annual coast-to-coast trip to bring attention to the problem of missing and murdered Indigenous women – a trip he hopes he does not have to make again. “The blood on this RV … is on America’s conscience,” Garvais-Lawrence said of the red names […] The post Arizonans hopeful that focus on missing Indigenous persons may pay off appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

662
Followers
381
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy