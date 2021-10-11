Red Light Roundup 10/04-10/10/2021

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

October 04, 2021

11:40— Mark Christopher Krist, 36, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 212580

16:22— Delilah Marie Gutierrez, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 360 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 212585

October 05, 2021

02:04— Heron Gonzalez-Lopez, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of 9th St. and Spring St. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 212591

October 06, 2021

09:56— Sierra Rose Fleming, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1300 block of Stoney Creek Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-2599

20:40— Kody Cotta Santos, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], BATTERY [242PC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 212606

October 07, 2021

11:11— Aaron Michael Roth, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 200 block of Meadowlark Dr. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 212608

23:19— Michael Frank Tidd, 61, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 212611

October 08, 2021

10:02— Nolan Everett Reasons, 46, of San Miguel was released to a third party for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 212615

16:23— Rafael Valencia, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 600 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for DRAWS/EXHIBITS ANY DEADLY WEAPON NOT GUN [417(A)(1)PC], TRANSIENT FAIL TO REGISTER/UPDATE [290.011(A)PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 212618

23:46— John Parker Vanderlaan, 26, of Salinas, CA, was arrested on the corner of RT 46E and Mill Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 212623

October 09, 2021

15:25— Garrett Richard Oliveira, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the 1200 block of Pine St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 212628

October 10, 2021

02:54— Johan Ojeda, 23, of Paso Robles was released to a third party for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 212632

02:32— Victor Manuel Rodriguez, 48, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 630 block of 28th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-2630

15:30— Taylor Robert Russell, 32, of Atascadero was booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 212634

15:52— Desiree Jasmine Kimball, 37, of Atascadero was booked and released for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC], FELON OR ADDICT IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM [29800(A)(1)], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 212614

17:46— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the 2300 block of Spring St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 212635

19:10— Edward Dominik Alexis Acuna, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 300 block of Cool Valley Dr. and released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], RIGHT TO REIMPRISON PAROLEE [3056PC]; Case no. 212638

Atascadero Police Department

October 04, 2021

12:09— Alecia Jeanne Brown, 33, transient, was cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 212555

12:30— Brandon Scott Welch, 31, of Atascadero was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 200915

12:30— Brandon Scott Welch, 31, of Atascadero was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202255

21:14— Robert Joe Reynoso, 56, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of W. Mall and El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR [813]; Case no. 190263

21:14— Robert Joe Reynoso, 56, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of W. Mall and El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR [813]; Case no. 212557

23:32— Patrick Leroy Cloward, 55, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Morro Rd. and El Camino Real and booked for TRANSPORT/SELL NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11352(A)], POSS FOR SALE DESIGNATED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11375(B)(1)], TRANSPORT/ETC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11379(A)]; Case no. 212558

October 05, 2021

15:12— Miguel Angel Palafoxmontes, 40, transient, was arrested on Mercedes Ave. and cited for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 212564

15:13— Brandon Lopes Contreras, 23, of Atascadero was arrested on the 1000 block of Walnut Ave. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ FELONY [813]; Case no. 212118

15:14— Jesse Ray Easterday, 30, transient, was arrested on Mercedes Ave. and cited for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)]; Case no. 212565

15:15— Jesse Ray Easterday, 30, transient, was arrested on Mercedes Ave. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 201980

15:15— Jesse Ray Easterday, 30, transient, was arrested on Mercedes Ave. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 202018

15:15— Jesse Ray Easterday, 30, transient, was arrested on Mercedes Ave. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 211241

October 07, 2021

00:00— Izaiah Nicholas Coleman, 18, of Atascadero was arrested on the 1200 block of El Camino Real and booked for NOTE FOR HEARING:MINOR-602-VIO OF PROB. [777(A)(2)]; Case no. 212580

14:09— Christobal Lobatos, 37, transient, was arrested on the 9000 block of La Linia and booked for TAKING VEHICLE WITHOUT OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)], BATTERY ON PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY PERSONNEL/ETC [243(B)]; Case no. 212578

22:20— Aaron Matthew Schafer, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of San Rafael Rd. and San Gabriel Rd. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 211435

22:20— Aaron Matthew Schafer, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of San Rafael Rd. and San Gabriel Rd. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 210265

22:45— Shaunna Lynn Panos, 34, transient, was arrested on the corner of San Rafael Rd. West and San Gabriel Rd. and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], EVADE PEACE OFFICER WITH WANTON DISREGARD FOR SAFETY [2800.2(A)]; Case no. 212588

22:47— Aaron Matthew Schafer, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of San Rafael Rd. and San Gabriel Rd. and booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 203053

22:47— Aaron Matthew Schafer, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of San Rafael Rd. and San Gabriel Rd. and booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 212588

22:47— Aaron Matthew Schafer, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of San Rafael Rd. and San Gabriel Rd. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211061

October 08, 2021

17:22— Bradley Jameson Lownes, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9900 block of Santa Clara Rd. and booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 212596

23:27— David Alexander Garibay, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and San Rafael Ct. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 212601

October 09, 2021

00:04— Justus Chance Cooper, 24, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and San Rafael Rd. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 212602

October 10, 2021

01:22— Nathan Charles Bruns, 36, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Traffic Way and Ardilla Rd. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 212608

02:09— Antonio Celestino Duran, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6900 block of Morro Rd. and booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 212609

