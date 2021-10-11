Longmeadow Police remind residents coyote sightings ‘not unusual’

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are reminding Longmeadow residents to avoid coyotes after an increase in sightings around town.

“Please be advised that the department cannot do anything about these animals unless they are posing a danger to residents or pets,” the Longmeadow Police Department said in a Facebook post.

They added that coyotes are most frequently seen and heard during mating season, January through March, and when juveniles start leaving the family pack from September through November. Coyotes can sometimes be spotted crossing yards or streets.

Some Longmeadow residents feel this is the price for being close to nature and we should allow the animals the space they deserve.

“I would just watch my youngest child, at night coming home from somewhere, on walks. I do walk a lot, and I walk at night, I’ll probably be cautious if I saw a coyote,” said Karen Desrosiers of Longmeadow.

Coyote behavior and sightings are not unusual, police said, especially in neighborhoods with open spaces where they naturally hunt for their prey. Police are advising residents to keep children and pets safe if they see a coyote.