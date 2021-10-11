CORONAVIRUS: 71 new cases reported by Seattle Public Schools – here’s our local breakdown

K October 11, 2021 (5:09 pm) Please, please, please be kind to your children’s teachers. We are trying so hard to keep our students safe, and it’s achingly hard. Some of us are dealing with verified Covid cases in our classrooms, but we suck it up and continue, putting our lives and our family’s lives in possible jeopardy, but doing what we can to maintain distancing, correct masking, hand sanitizing, etc., among our students. It’s an uncomfortable situation in which we find ourselves.