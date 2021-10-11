CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Mike Trizano in the works for UFC Fight Night on Feb. 5

By Danny Segura, Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w8R2Y_0cOBY2pp00

Hakeem Dawodu will return to the octagon in early 2022 to face a past winner of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

The UFC featherweight is being targeted to take on Mike Trizano at a UFC Fight Night event on Feb. 5. The location for the card has yet to be announced.

MMA Junkie confirmed the news with sources following an initial report by MMA DNA.

Dawodu ( 12–2–1 MMA, 5-2 UFC) is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Movsar Evloev at UFC 263 in June. The defeat snapped a five-fight winning streak that extended for over two years.

Meanwhile, Trizano (9-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) is looking to build momentum as he recently bounced back from his first professional defeat with a win over Ludovit Klein in May. The winner of season 27 of TUF suffered his only defeat in 2019, tapping out to Grant Dawson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30FvqF_0cOBY2pp00

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“Everyone saw you cheat”, “You are a champ” – Miesha Tate hits out at Aspen Ladd; Ladd responds

Aspen Ladd had her fight against Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38 cancelled after failing to make weight. The fight was set to take place in the main card of the event headlined by Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker. Initially, weighing-in Ladd came in at almost 142 lbs, more than 6 lbs above the limit. She couldn’t make weight with the use of a towel as well.
UFC
CinemaBlend

Why Roman Reigns Losing The Universal Title At WWE's Extreme Rules Seems Highly Unlikely

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship title against Finn Bálor at WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and the fight is shaping up to be the champ’s greatest challenge in a while. Bálor has brought back his famous Demon persona, but will that be enough to topple Reigns’ tremendous run? It seems unlikely, and we say that due to a startling statistic that's been making the rounds as of late.
WWE
SPORTbible

Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Leaking Official UFC Receipt

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor leaking an official UFC document which revealed the huge pay-per-view buys for his rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor took to social media to share a UFC receipt, confirming the buy-rate for UFC 257 in January 2021. Per the image, McGregor vs....
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hakeem Dawodu
Person
Grant Dawson
MMAmania.com

UFC boss Dana White reacts to bare-knuckle death: ‘Is anybody shocked?’

Bare-knuckle boxer Justin Thornton died earlier this week after succumbing to injuries sustained in his knockout loss to Dillon Cleckler under the BKFC banner last August, a first-round finish that left the 38 year-old fighter hospitalized with paralysis. UFC President Dana White was not surprised. “First of all, is anybody...
UFC
Wrestling World

Alberto Del Rio announces his WWE return but...

In the world of wrestling, it has been a particular year, in some respects pleasant, full of great returns but also of some goodbyes, this is especially the case of the WWE. In the world of show business, it is said that anything can happen: from the return of an athlete after so many years to the unexpected farewell of the Superstar on the federation's cover.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fight Night#To Be Announced#The Ultimate Fighter#Combat#Mma#Tuf
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White to Jake Paul: 'Go fight somebody your own size,' stop asking for Jorge Masvidal

UFC president Dana White is not interested in Jake Paul’s recent proposal to fight Jorge Masvidal. With White continuously mocking Paul’s choice of opposition, the YouTube star offered to fight Masvidal, so he can exploit prime UFC fighters’ “lack of boxing ability.” But White thinks Paul should pivot to the likes of former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who’s competed at light heavyweight, instead of tactically picking on smaller fighters.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Disturbing details emerge from Jon Jones’ domestic violence arrest

Jon Jones, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Alexander Gustafsson, WWF Light Heavyweight Championship, International Boxing Hall of Fame. The police report on former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones paints a graphic and highly troubling picture of last Friday’s arrest for misdemeanor battery domestic violence. Jones and his family were in Las Vegas for the induction of his 2013 fight vs. Alexander Gustafsson into the UFC’s Hall of Fame.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Video: Son Of WWE Hall Of Famer To Debut On WWE NXT 2.0 Soon

Solo Sikoa is set to make his WWE NXT 2.0 debut soon. Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode featured a “coming soon” teaser vignette for a new Superstar named Solo Sikoa. “You won’t find my wins and losses in any record books, those live on the streets. I was left to fight alone when I was 15 years old, and that’s when I became Solo Sikoa. Street Champion, of the Island,” Sikoa said in the vignette.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones issues statement after being kicked out of Jackson-Wink MMA

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones issued a statement after being kicked out of his gym, Jackson-Wink MMA. On Wednesday, Jones’ longtime striking coach Mike Winkeljohn spoke to The MMA Hour’s Ariel Helwani and revealed that “Bones” had been booted from Team Jackson-Wink after his latest arrest. According to Winkeljohn, it was a difficult decision for him to make, but one that he had to do as he is a father of three and a husband himself. After learning of Jones’ arrest in Las Vegas last month for domestic battery, Winkeljohn had no choice but to tell Jones to stop drinking and to stay away from the gym until he turns his life around.
UFC
USA Today

Krzysztof Jotko takes inspiration from Mike Tyson going into UFC Fight Night 193

Krzysztof Jotko is using boxing legend Mike Tyson as inspiration as he goes in his UFC Fight Night 193 matchup with Misha Cirkunov. Cirkunov (15-6 MMA, 6-4 UFC) will be moving down from light heavyweight to middleweight for the matchup with Jotko (22-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC) on Saturday’s card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The entire event streams on ESPN+.
UFC
thebodylockmma.com

UFC Fight Night 193 Prediction: Alexander Hernandez vs. Mike Breeden odds, analysis

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker will set the stage for Alexander Hernandez to welcome Mike Breeden to the UFC. Hernandez, a long-time standout in the promotion, first burst onto the promotion’s scene in 2018, quickly establishing himself as one of the best young talents the sport has to offer.
UFC
ESPN

Best bets for UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker

There's often a hangover immediately following a spectacular fight card like the one we had at UFC 266. But this week matchmakers found a way to pair two of the more violent light heavyweight contenders for a main event that will determine whether we'll continue to see grizzled veterans vying for the title or if there's a new young gun due for a shot.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy