The Best of The Mike Missanelli Show 10-11-2021

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s best of, Mike opens the show reacting to the Eagles improbable win over the Panthers yesterday. As bad as the first 3 quarters were, he was very impressed with the way they fought all game and pulled out the win. Mike also reacts to the news that Ben Simmons may be returning to Philadelphia after all (0:00-16:24). Eagles’ legend Brian Westbrook joins the show to give us his reaction to the Eagles unlikely victory (16:42-30:35).

