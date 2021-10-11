CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investors complete $750 million investment in Atlanta SFR landlord Quinn Residences

By John Yellig
atlantaagentmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA $750 million equity investment in single-family rental platform Quinn Residences has closed. Quinn’s majority shareholder, Conversant Capital LLC, led the investment, which included Monarch Alternative Capital and other strategic investors. The investment was originally expected to total $600 million. “This further investment will enable us to expand our business...

Atlanta Realtor named president of AREAA

The Asian Real Estate Association of America named Atlanta Realtor Tim Hur as its next president. Hur is the managing broker and president of Point Honors and Associates, REALTORS®, and at 37 years old, will be the second-youngest leader of the national nonprofit trade organization, which works to improve the homeownership rate in the Asian-American Pacific Islander community.
