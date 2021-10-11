CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
While COVID is a concern, doctors stress pedestrian safety while trick-or-treating

By Kristina Lobo
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents are preparing for another season of trick-or-treating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need to be smart about it,” said Dr. Annie Andrews who is the Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Doctors like Dr. Andrews are giving the greenlight to enjoy a night out full of treats with some tricks to stay safe.

“Gathering in small groups or trick-or-treating in small groups that are maybe already part of your social network is probably a smart way to do it,” said Dr. Andrews.

Trick-or-treating with kids that your children already see in class is a way to reduce the risk of contracting COVID.

“Big group gatherings with a lot of unvaccinated children is not appropriate and not a smart idea this season,” said Dr. Andrews.

Doctors also recommend passing out candy in individual packages instead of having children dip their hand in a big bucket of candy.

“We also need to think about things like common sense things like hand hygiene and when you’re walking with your children trick-or-treating maybe get them to wash their hands in between houses and you do the same,” said Dr. Andsrews.

Aside from COVID, Dr. Valerie Scott who is a family physician at Roper St. Francis Healthcare says Halloween can be a scary night for pedestrians.

“COVID is a concern, but honestly cars are our biggest danger when it comes to Halloween,” said Dr. Scott.

Doctors say the most common injury to children on Halloween is pedestrian accidents.

“It’s a great idea to do face painting or just small masks for the children and maybe even take them off when they’re walking on the street because we don’t want to fall in a hole or get hit by a car,” said Dr. Scott.

If you’re out on Halloween doctors want to remind you to look both ways when crossing the street, wear reflective tape, and keep an eye on your children while trick-or-treating.

“When you look at your neighborhood and where they’re going to go, you know, talk with your children about how to handle street safety,” said Dr. Scott.

