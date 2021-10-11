CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Davis Mills improvement a Texans silver lining with Tyrod Taylor still on injured reserve

By Brandon Scott
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJ3Pl_0cOBWulC00

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610) -- If there is a silver lining in the Texans' collapse against the New England Patriots on Sunday, it's Davis Mills showing improvement from the previous week.

Mills had his best game as a pro against New England, going 21-for-29 with 312 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

It was a vast improvement from his performance in the 40-0 loss a week before to the Buffalo Bills. In that game, Mills was 11-for-21 with 87 passing yards, four interceptions and obviously no touchdowns.

“That guy’s a tough guy, man," said Texans tight end Antony Auclair, more known for his blocking but caught the first touchdown pass of his pro career Sunday from Mills.

"That loss in Buffalo was a tough loss. He always stayed calm, and I think you don’t see that from a regular guy. Coming off that bad loss and then coming out firing in that first quarter. I think he played great. If you look around in the NFL with all those first-rounder quarterbacks that are starting right now, they don’t have that many wins. I think Davis is doing a great job right now for us, and he’s only getting better. I think the communication amongst the offense got better last week, and that’s part of it. And also, confidence-wise, Davis, I thought he was very confident in that game. He played well."

Head coach David Culley said Monday part of the effort to get Mills going against the Patriots was to get him some throws on the outside of the perimeter where he could see the action better.

There was also an effort by Mills not to force throws the way he did with two of his interceptions against the Bills.

"Big thing is just learning from mistakes and not making the same mistake twice," Mills said after the game. "I felt like protecting the football was my biggest role, biggest job. I thought we did pretty well with that."

It is unclear how long Mills will remain the starter, but Culley said Monday he does not anticipate Tyrod Taylor being activated from injured reserve from a hamstring injury.

Taylor was injured in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns and would be eligible to return from IR for the Texans' upcoming road game against the Indianapolis Colts. When asked about it, Culley was doubtful.

"I don’t think so," he said. "Not really sure yet."

If the Texans are still interested in winning games, Taylor is still their best option. Mills, however, showed Sunday he's at least capable of leading the offense.

The Texans blew the Patriots game for a number of reasons, but their rookie third-round quarterback was not one of them.

Brandon Scott manages digital content for SportsRadio 610. Follow him on Twitter @brandonkscott.

Listen to Houston's sports leader now on Audacy and shop the latest Texans team gear.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could the Texans have QB Tyrod Taylor back for the Colts?

HOUSTON — It appears that there is a possibility that the Houston Texans could be without starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor longer than expected. Following a 40-0 defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, first year coach David Culley announced Monday morning that the team is hoping to have Taylor back in the next couple of weeks, but still could not provide a timetable for his return.
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans Reveal Starting QB Once Tyrod Taylor is Healthy

HOUSTON - When Tyrod Taylor fully recovers from a Grade 2 strained hamstring, the Houston Texans' veteran quarterback will regain his starting job. Texans' coach David Culley emphasized Wednesday that Taylor, who remains on injured reserve and will not be activated this week for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts as rookie Davis Mills will start his fourth consecutive game, will retain his QB1 status when healthy.
NFL
Yardbarker

Tyrod Taylor Return: Texans Create QB Timetable

- The Houston Texans anticipate getting starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor back from a Grade 2 strained left hamstring in a couple of weeks, according to coach David Culley. Taylor, 32, has to miss at least one more game under NFL rules requiring players to miss at least three weeks when they're placed on injured reserve. Taylor injured his leg while running for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
chatsports.com

Houston Texans Roster News: Tyrod Taylor to Return in a Few Weeks, Offensive Linemen Poached

The Houston Texans flew too close to the sun against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and in the first half against the Cleveland Browns. They beat Jacksonville by 16, and were tied entering the half against Cleveland. Their point differential with Taylor was 16. Since his hamstring injury, since Davis Mills took over, their point differential is -65. The Texans need Taylor back as soon as possible.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
Person
Brandon Scott
chatsports.com

BRB Groupthink: Is there any Hope when Tyrod Taylor Returns?

The Houston Texans face a slew of Davis Mills starts with Tyrod Taylor out for probably a month. The Texans face Buffalo, New England, Indianapolis, Arizona, Los Angeles (R), and Miami, the next six weeks. What do you think the Texans record will be by the time Taylor comes back from injury? Will the Texans be too deep in a hole to expect a meaningful resurgence whenever Taylor is back?
NFL
WGR550

McDermott: Davis Mills 'will be a challenge' to defend

The Buffalo Bills have rebounded nicely from their season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park. Over the last two weeks, the Bills have earned victories over the Miami Dolphins and Washington Football Team in convincing fashion, outscoring their opponents by a 78-21 total. This has helped Buffalo improve to 2-1 and re-enter the discussion as one of the best teams in the National Football League.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Buffalo Bills
Click2Houston.com

When is Tyrod Taylor coming back? Likely not for a few more weeks, Texans say

In the wake of Davis Mills’ not-so-great performance in Sunday’s historic Houston Texans loss, head coach David Culley said Monday it still may be a few more weeks before starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor can return to the lineup. The Texans are coming off the franchise’s worst loss ever, a 40-0...
NFL
defendernetwork.com

The biggest question for Texans… When will Tyrod Taylor return?

There was a great deal of optimism a few weeks ago when Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills took over in the second half for injured veteran Tyrod Taylor during Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns. Just two weeks into the season, fans and the team seemed excited to see what...
NFL
NBC Sports

David Culley doesn’t think Tyrod Taylor will come off IR this week

Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury after the second game of the regular season, which means that he’s now eligible to come off the list and return to the active roster. It doesn’t sound like anyone should expect to see him in the lineup...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Houston Chronicle

Tyrod Taylor unlikely to return when injured reserve stint expires this week

Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s time on the injured reserve is scheduled to expire Tuesday but coach David Culley was doubtful that Taylor would return this week from his hamstring injury. “I don’t think so,” Culley said Monday. “Not really sure yet.”. Culley said last week that he hopes to get...
NFL
247Sports

Houston Texans: Tyrod Taylor not expected to return for Indianapolis Colts game, coach David Culley says

Ahead of Sunday's divisional game against the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans coach David Culley said at a press conference on Monday that he does not think starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor will come off Injured Reserve this week according to Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle. Taylor has been on IR with a hamstring injury since after Week 2's loss to the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Texans film room: Davis Mills' best start buried beneath blunders elsewhere

Welcome to Film Room, where we’ll break down significant portions from the Texans’ most recent game. Have a seat. Set the phone aside. Let’s dive in. Mismanagement, special teams gaffes overshadow Davis Mills: Myriad issues dissolved Houston’s 22-9 lead over New England. Two missed point-after attempts. A missed 56-yard field goal. An out-of-bounds kickoff. A net-zero punt after an aborted fake. Coach David Culley’s decision not to decline a late penalty and give his offense almost two minutes for a final drive instead of 15 seconds.
NFL
Yardbarker

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor staying on IR through Colts game?

Houston Texans starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been on the injured reserve list since he went down with a hamstring issue during the Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns, meaning he could be cleared to return to the active roster for this coming Sunday's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
Battle Red Blog

BRB Groupthink: Davis Mills Perception

Davis Mills led two and a half stinkers in his first spats of NFL football. Last week that changed. Davis Mills threw for 300+ yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and had a legitimate great game against New England last week. Do you think his performance was an outlier, and has your opinion of Mills changed after last week?
NFL
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy