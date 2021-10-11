Davis Mills improvement a Texans silver lining with Tyrod Taylor still on injured reserve

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610) -- If there is a silver lining in the Texans' collapse against the New England Patriots on Sunday, it's Davis Mills showing improvement from the previous week.

Mills had his best game as a pro against New England, going 21-for-29 with 312 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

It was a vast improvement from his performance in the 40-0 loss a week before to the Buffalo Bills. In that game, Mills was 11-for-21 with 87 passing yards, four interceptions and obviously no touchdowns.

“That guy’s a tough guy, man," said Texans tight end Antony Auclair, more known for his blocking but caught the first touchdown pass of his pro career Sunday from Mills.

"That loss in Buffalo was a tough loss. He always stayed calm, and I think you don’t see that from a regular guy. Coming off that bad loss and then coming out firing in that first quarter. I think he played great. If you look around in the NFL with all those first-rounder quarterbacks that are starting right now, they don’t have that many wins. I think Davis is doing a great job right now for us, and he’s only getting better. I think the communication amongst the offense got better last week, and that’s part of it. And also, confidence-wise, Davis, I thought he was very confident in that game. He played well."

Head coach David Culley said Monday part of the effort to get Mills going against the Patriots was to get him some throws on the outside of the perimeter where he could see the action better.

There was also an effort by Mills not to force throws the way he did with two of his interceptions against the Bills.

"Big thing is just learning from mistakes and not making the same mistake twice," Mills said after the game. "I felt like protecting the football was my biggest role, biggest job. I thought we did pretty well with that."

It is unclear how long Mills will remain the starter, but Culley said Monday he does not anticipate Tyrod Taylor being activated from injured reserve from a hamstring injury.

Taylor was injured in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns and would be eligible to return from IR for the Texans' upcoming road game against the Indianapolis Colts. When asked about it, Culley was doubtful.

"I don’t think so," he said. "Not really sure yet."

If the Texans are still interested in winning games, Taylor is still their best option. Mills, however, showed Sunday he's at least capable of leading the offense.

The Texans blew the Patriots game for a number of reasons, but their rookie third-round quarterback was not one of them.

Brandon Scott manages digital content for SportsRadio 610.

