Laminate vs. Vinyl Flooring: Which Is the Better Option?

Now that you've pulled out all of your sweaters from the dregs of your closet, gorged yourself on all the pumpkin and apple spice beverages you could get your hands on and displayed your favorite seasonal decorations, there's one more step to officially greet fall in style: Making your home extra cozy, of course! Lest you go wild and drain your life savings, however, allow us to turn your attention to one of the quickest, easiest and most affordable ways to experiment with your décor: removable fall wallpaper. Whether you’re creating an accent wall, adding some flair to an old cabinet or redoing your whole space, with the right option, you can completely change the look of a room. That's mighty good news, since you’ll likely be spending more time indoors as the temperatures drop—you might as well have some walls you’ll love looking at!

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 14 HOURS AGO