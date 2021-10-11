CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Laminate vs. Vinyl Flooring: Which Is the Better Option?

By Sydney Meister
purewow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve finally decided it’s time to revamp your living room’s rickety, haggard floors. As you embark on your search for “the best wooden floors,” you’re teleported into the wonderful world of laminate and vinyl flooring. They’re a durable, attractive and affordable alternative to hardwood floors—and you can install them all by yourself (for the most part). But when it comes to laminate vs. vinyl, which is the better option? Read on for a breakdown of each, plus some key differences to keep in mind before you start that DIY renovation.

www.purewow.com

Comments / 6

Related
themanual.com

Backpack vs. Briefcase: Which Is Better for Work?

If you’re one of the many who’ve spent the past year working from home, taking meetings from your home office (read: couch) wearing dress shirts on top of sweatpants, the concept of an office may feel pretty foreign at this point. Sooner or later, though, the time’s going to come when you need to get dressed and head to an actual, physical place of business. And you’re going to be faced with a choice: backpack vs. briefcase. That is, do you lug your stuff to the office in a briefcase? Or do you pack it all in a backpack anytime you need to commute?
purewow.com

10 Stores Like West Elm You’ve Probably Been Missing Out On

When we finally decided to ditch the tapestries and upgrade to an ‘adult apartment,’ our very first stop was West Elm. For years, the brand has debuted modern homeware collections that are fresh, yet timeless, with high-quality pieces that have become staples in our homes. Initially, the brand was known for fusing midcentury silhouettes with trendy textiles and new materials. But in recent years they’ve gone in a new, contemporary-classic direction with the addition of clean, neutral furnishings, eclectic artisan accents and tons of earth-tone textiles.
SHOPPING
SPY

Buy a Bed with Built-In Storage and You’ll Wonder Why You Didn’t Upgrade Sooner

Making the most of the space in your home can be more challenging than you think. Balancing attractive interior decor with function to create a space that is enjoyable to live in takes know-how. This is especially relevant in the areas of your home where you spend the most time, namely the living room, kitchen, and, perhaps most importantly, your bedroom. To maximize space and minimize clutter in your bedroom, the best idea is to invest in a storage bed. Storage beds allow you to use this essential room item for dual purposes. In addition to being your place of rest,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
purewow.com

22 Removable Fall Wallpaper Styles for Your Coziest Season Yet

Now that you've pulled out all of your sweaters from the dregs of your closet, gorged yourself on all the pumpkin and apple spice beverages you could get your hands on and displayed your favorite seasonal decorations, there's one more step to officially greet fall in style: Making your home extra cozy, of course! Lest you go wild and drain your life savings, however, allow us to turn your attention to one of the quickest, easiest and most affordable ways to experiment with your décor: removable fall wallpaper. Whether you’re creating an accent wall, adding some flair to an old cabinet or redoing your whole space, with the right option, you can completely change the look of a room. That's mighty good news, since you’ll likely be spending more time indoors as the temperatures drop—you might as well have some walls you’ll love looking at!
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laminate Flooring#Hardwood Flooring#Vinyl Flooring
rockpapershotgun.com

Liquid cooling vs air cooling: which is better?

Like just about everything else in your PC, the CPU can get very hot, very quickly. That’s why not even the best CPUs are complete without a dedicated cooler, but which of the two main types are better: liquid coolers or air coolers?. This is a question that’s passed the...
ELECTRONICS
Real Simple

5 Decor Trends to Steal from the 2021 Real Simple Home—Including the 'It' Color of the Year

When we work with professional interior designers to decorate each room in the Real Simple Home, they're given free rein to select any colors, patterns, decor, and furniture they like. So long as the space is beautiful, functional, and helps solve any design challenges within the room, the rest is up to their creative whims. This year, as the designs unfolded, a few themes emerged, reflecting some of the top trends of the year. In nearly every room, you'll spot a woven accent or two (OK, maybe three!), and several rooms incorporated rich shades of olive green. Floral wallpaper is seeing a resurgence and grandmillennial style isn't going away just yet. According to the tastemakers behind the Real Simple Home, here are the top 5 trends of 2021, plus some products to shop for your own space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
impressiveinteriordesign.com

How to get paint off laminate flooring easily

One of the first aspects to be seen in a house is the paint with which its walls are decorated. This is one of the most important elements in achieving a warm and welcoming home. Once a room is built and ready, the next step is to choose a color to paint it, and this is where the problems begin. Although the task of painting walls is not difficult, it is somewhat problematic. Even if newspapers or other protective elements are used, the floor can be stained in the process.
HOME & GARDEN
impressiveinteriordesign.com

How to end laminate flooring at doorways

One of the most important aspects that every house has is the floor. There are many possible finishes in this element, but one of the most striking and elegant consists of using laminate floors. It turns out to be a resistant material and easy to install throughout an entire room. However, what happens when we get to the doorway or the transition from another floor?
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Apartment Therapy

Wayfair Is Having a Massive Clearance Sale on Tons of Home Upgrades

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Just in time for the change in seasons, there’s another weekend of sales. Whether you’re looking for decor or larger furniture items, Wayfair’s 72-Hour Clearance Sale is offering massive discounts this holiday weekend — and it couldn’t come soon enough. We’re talking up to 60 percent off on sofas, storage solutions, kitchen essentials, home upgrades, accent pieces, and more. Don’t know where to start? We scouted out some of the best deals, including a chic sofa, affordable area rug, and even a stylish find for your furry friend. So hurry up and add to cart before the sale ends!
SHOPPING
T3.com

Monoculars vs binoculars: which is better for what activity?

When it comes to the choice between binoculars vs monoculars, going by the sheer popularity and availability of the former, you'd expect binoculars must provide the best vision and viewing option, right? Well, like most things in life it's not quite that black and white. While the more common choice of a pair of the best binoculars will be the first thought of many, there are circumstances in which investing in one of the best monoculars, with their single eyepiece, can prove more practical and better suited to the viewing pursuit at hand, and therefore triumph over the alternative.
TECHNOLOGY
purewow.com

The 11 Best Down Comforters for Every Type of Sleeper

This year, we’re on a mission to make our bedrooms as snuggly as possible, and that, of course, starts with a down comforter. So we scoured the internet for the crème de la crème of bedding for every kind of sleeper—from the allergy-prone to the perpetually cold. Below, the 11 best down comforters (including alternative options) for sleep and style. But first, what exactly is down? We explain.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

10 best sofa beds: Space saving furniture that’s perfect for overnight guests

Extra space is a luxury many of us cannot afford, but we mustn’t let our limited floorplan dictate our sense of hospitality. Enter the trusty sofa bed, a hard-working furniture piece with dual functionality.If you haven’t purchased one in a while, you’ll be pleased to learn that the contemporary sofa bed has evolved. No longer do we have to put up with clunky fold-out mechanisms, bumpy seat cushions and paper-thin mattresses if we want our settee to transform.Look for modern click-clack styles or those with a simple fold-down function if you’re after an occasional bed that has a quick, one-person...
INTERIOR DESIGN
People

Amazon's Outlet Just Marked Down So Much Furniture by Up to 50% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Searching for furniture can often feel overwhelming — especially if you can't narrow down where to look. Instead of spending hours scrolling through accent chairs on five different sites, head straight to Amazon's secret outlet, which is always packed with deals on all kinds of furniture. You'll find massive discounts in just about every department, including kitchen tools and toys and games, and right now the furniture section is overflowing with not-to-be-missed deals.
SHOPPING
Taste Of Home

Michaels Grab Bags Are Only $5—and They’re Full of the Cutest Home Items

Michaels is my family’s go-to store for any and all crafty endeavors. Whether you’re working on a poster project for school, need painting or scrapbooking supplies, picking up seasonal crafts for babysitting or simply browsing the aisles for home decor, Michaels has it all. It’s easy to lose track of time wandering around the store, and somehow, I often find my cart piled high with items that weren’t on my list.
RETAIL
homedit.com

Country-Style Tiny House With Three Cozy Bedrooms

The element that stands out the most about tiny houses is the one that’s actually in their name: the fact that they’re tiny compared to a regular-sized home. Yet there’s another characteristic that’s perhaps even more important than that, the fact that tiny houses are incredibly versatile and optimized to be as functional as possible. We can see that in this 28-foot Payette model from Tru Form Tiny.
HOME & GARDEN
BHG

These 4 Decorating Mistakes Are Why Most Homes Don't Look Pulled Together, According to Interior Designers

These 4 Decorating Mistakes Are Why Most Homes Don't Look Pulled Together, According to In. While it's true that interior design is never really complete, it can also feel impossible to get started amidst our busy lives. Between school drop-offs, long hours at the office, or simply the fear of getting it wrong, there are so many reasons why decorating our homes doesn't top the priority list.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Indy100

11 home decor items under $100 to freshen up your space on a budget

Sometimes you want to liven up your space but replacing furniture on a whim is a pricey, impractical option. That’s where quick home decor accents like lamps, curtains, or a new set of glasses can save the day. We scoured the web for fresh, new pieces across various trendy sites that will have you feel good about your sanctum for under $100. From rustic candelabras to cozy velvet quilts, keep scrolling to see if any of these household items catch your fancy and inspire you to get creative with your home. You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $58 DIY Turns Vintage Heirlooms into Functional Furniture

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Itching for a home refresh but want to keep your spend to a minimum? One smart way to give your space a new look is to reach for things you already own and repurpose them in surprising ways. For proof, take a look at this redo from Natalie Quindt and her partner Aaron. The couple’s bedroom had been outfitted with IKEA HEMNES nightstands for years — “one of my first big purchases as an adult,” Natalie says. But in the time she’d bought them, “I started realizing that I didn’t actually like them!” she says. “They’re fine, there’s nothing wrong with them, but they didn’t bring me joy.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
investing.com

Beauty Health Co. vs. Nu Skin: Which Stock is a Better Buy?

People have become more wellness-conscious nowadays, spending significantly on skincare and products for their overall well-being. Driven by unprecedented demand, the skincare industry is expected to keep growing. This should bode well for beauty stocks such as Beauty Health (SKIN) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS). But which of these stocks is a better choice now? Read more to find out.Beauty Health Co. (SKIN) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company also provides a range of skin-enhancing systems. On the other hand, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It also provides customized skin care systems.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy