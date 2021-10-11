CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search for teen who fell into Niagara River

By Tom Puckett
 3 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

Niagara Falls, NY (WBEN) State Park Police responded to Whirlpool State Park, Lower Gorge Trail, in the area of the cable car for a report of a 15-year-old male who accidentally fell into the Niagara River and had not resurfaced.

Park Police say they've coordinated a multi-agency deployment of search resources.

"These efforts included an exhaustive shoreline, air, and vessel search. These initial search efforts were unsuccessful," says Park Police. Additional search efforts are ongoing.

Agencies involved in search; New York State Park Police, Niagara Falls Fire, Border Patrol, New York State Police, US Coast Guard, Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours, and Canadian Park Police.

