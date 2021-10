Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Canadiens were back on the ice this morning, and there was not much change to report aside from the fact that Cedric Paquette was back. His insertion in the line-up meant that Alex Belzile kept company to Ryan Poehling as an extra. The Canadiens have until 5:00 PM tonight to submit their final 23 men roster and they announced this morning that Cayden Primeau was cut and sent to Laval while Kaiden Guhle was sent back to Prince Albert, his junior team. The youngster will have a chance to play an important role for the Raiders and will no doubt represent Canada at the World Junior Championships.

