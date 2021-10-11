This Travel Spray Helped Cure My Homesickness on Vacation

When your feet ache, one of the best things you can do (aside from try to sit back and try to relax a bit—easier said than done, we know) is give them a massage. Giving your feet a good rubdown (whether you do this yourself, your partner does you a solid and does it for you, or you go to a spa) does have its benefits. In fact, it can help reduce tension, improve circulation, and, of most importantly, ease pain. But if you have nobody to enlist for the job, and outsourcing the task is not an option, you do have another option: You can get yourself a massager. Our favorite is the HoMedics Shiatsu Select Foot Massager, and we'll tell you why in a second.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 HOURS AGO