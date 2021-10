HOUSTON — A 50-year-old man was found shot to death after his Ford Mustang ended up in a front yard of a home in southeast Houston early Friday, according to Houston police. This happened just after midnight when officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 7700 block of Magnolia Street and found the Mustang in a front yard of a residence. When police approached the vehicle, officers discovered the driver was still in the car.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO