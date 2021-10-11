See the list of businesses in Florida accused of requiring vaccination proof

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state of Florida released a list of companies accused of breaking the law against providing proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. The law forbids all businesses to ask individuals for proof of vaccination.

See the full list below:

Saint Edward’s School

iThink Financial Amphitheater

“Straz Center, Patel Conservatory,

Next Generation Ballet”

Allied Universal

Amway Center

Grovenor House Condominium

Kravis Center

The Rock Boat (Norweigian Cruiseline)

Raytheon Technologies

Broward Center of the Performing Arts

Moffitt Communications

Mobile Mini

“Allied Universal / G4S and Bay Care Health Systems”

Naples Community Hospital

“City of Miramar Vernon E. Hargray, City Manager”

Memorial Hospital West

“””2021 I/ITSEC””

Daily’s Place

Straz

financial center amphitheater

Live Nation

Alachua County Public Library

FDLE, Jacksonville Region, Counterterrorism Squad

Plaza Live

American Gas Association

Miami Marlins

Metcalf, Jessica N

ATT

Dr Phillips Center/Walt Disney Theater (Broadway Series)

membership of CWA 3176

ECPI University

Mid Florida Credit Union ( Zack Brown Concert)

AGA : 2021 Operations Conference

Feld Entertainment Studios

AdventHealth

Vertex Aerospace

Broward Center for the Performing Arts and The Parker.

Titusville, Florida’s Space Coast

Gasparilla Music Festival

Dr Phillips Center

NEW WORLD SYMPHONY

Equinox

The MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa

Armory Center for the Arts

Seafarers International Union

AT&T

The Doctor Phillips Center

The Big Arts Sanibel Island

JP Poindexter & Co employees.

Straz Center for Performing Arts

Tampa Amphitheater

DoD employees

Live Nation concert

Orange County

Riverview High School Preforming Arts Center

Carnival Cruise Line

Allion insurance, Florida Amphitheater Live Nation

Live Nation Concerts- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Doctor Phillips Center

Royal Caribbean

Alachua County Board of County Commissioners

Norton Museum

David A Straz Center

Seafarers International Union

WBENC

The Dr Phillips Performing Arts Center

“American Public Transit Association

Orange County Convention Center”

Florida Trail Association

Plantation Police Department

Jewel Toffier

Titanium Yoga – “VAX ONLY” classes

Orlando Lowndes Shakespeare Center

“Lauren Poe, Mayor City of Gainesville”

“Jerry Demings, Mayor Orange County”

Johns Island Club

Geo Gaming

Skydive Deland

Starbucks

Van Wezel Performaing Arts Center

Coast is Clear Music Festival

Merrill Gardens at Champions Gate

The Saber Legion – Florida Charter sponsored event: called Florida Kyber Open on November 14th at XL Soccer World Orlando

Norton Art Gallery

Allegiant Airlines at the St. Petersburg/Clearwater airport

American Maritime Officers Union / Training Facility

4740 Grassendale Terrace

Amway Center – Harry Styles concert

Florida Repertory theater

Military defense contractor

Disney Cruise Line

MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Dr. Phillips Center

Leidos

Tampa amphitheater / Live Nation event

Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre / Live nation- Brooks and Dunn Concert

Mid FL amphitheater – David Aldean Concert

Government contractor for Booz Allen

Integrity Title and Guarantee LLC

Government contractor for Booz Allen) in

Northrop Grumman

Leon County Government, County Administrator Vincent S. Long”