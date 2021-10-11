This Viral "Light Wand" Highlighter Has a 9,000+ Shopper Waitlist — and After Months Out of Stock, It's Finally Back

Charlotte Tilbury is one of the most beloved luxury make-up brands around, and while they are often few and far between, its sales are always rather impressive. The brand’s Black Friday discounts are some of the best in beauty, which is why we can’t wait to see what on the cards for 2021. In 2020, the Charlotte Tilbury offered shoppers a whole host of brilliant deals, from 50 per cent off mystery boxes to buy-one-get-one-free offers on eyeshadow palettes. There were also some brilliant general discounts of up to 40 per cent on bestsellers including bronzers, skincare and products from...

