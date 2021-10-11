This Viral "Light Wand" Highlighter Has a 9,000+ Shopper Waitlist — and After Months Out of Stock, It's Finally Back
Beauty products that perennially sell out take on a mysterious, must-have aura. Call it consumer psychology, but the thought of getting your hands on a beloved product that's almost impossible to nab is tantalizing. Just take the face oil Chrissy Teigen made sell out for a full year, or the Charlotte Tilbury highlighter that's been out of stock for months. But today, the latter is *finally* back on shelves — for however long the brand's re-up lasts.www.instyle.com
Comments / 0