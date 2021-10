Manchester City looks to be challenging across England and Europe, but the continent is no easy task; is it ever?. For a team that has never won the Champions League, the answer is no. For Pep Guardiola, who has won multiple Champions League’s himself, the answer is the same. There are no easy matches in football at this level and no one knows it better than Pep. He has won the Premier League multiple times now and has unfinished business with Manchester City before he departs when his contract expires in a couple years.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO