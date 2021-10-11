CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Monster Hunter: Rise Won’t Have Cross-Save With Upcoming PC Version

By Malcolm Poole
cogconnected.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Capcom looking to expand their reach in the PC games market, it should come as no surprise that Monster Hunter: Rise will be getting a PC port soon. Previous entries like Monster Hunter World did very well on PC, so fans came to have the expectation that they’d be able to experience all of Rise’s new features over there. And, they totally can, but there’s a catch. The PC version of the game will not support cross-platform play, and you won’t be able to transfer save data between platforms. If you have a PC and your hunting partner has a Switch, you might as well be playing wholly different games.

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

Related
cgmagonline.com

Monster Hunter Rise Launching on PC in January

During the Monster Hunter stream, Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Rise will launch on PC via Steam on January 12th, 2022. This is not too surprising as the publisher previously confirmed that it was aiming to release the PC version sometime in early 2022, but now we officially know just how early it’s arriving in 2022. Capcom also revealed that the PC version isn’t just the switch version on the PC version as it will include a couple of enhancements. In addition to all the patch content and monsters, Monster Hunter Rise on PC will come with 4K support, high-res textures, higher framerates, ultrawide display support and optimized keyboard/mouse controls.
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

Here are nine minutes of PC gameplay footage from Monster Hunter Rise

A couple of days ago, Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Rise will release on PC on January 12th, 2022. And earlier today, IGN shared a video showing nine minutes of gameplay footage from this upcoming PC version. Monster Hunter Rise is a co-op Action RPG that aims to elevate the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Monster Hunter Rise PC System Requirements Revealed

Monster Hunter Rise will release on PC early next year, and now its system requirements along with exclusive PC features have been revealed thanks to the game's Steam page. Monster Hunter Rise recommended system requirements (1080p/30fps on 'Low' settings):. CPU: Intel Core i3-4130 or Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-6100. GPU:...
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Monster Hunter Rise PC release date, specs, demo, and crossplay details

Nintendo Switch will lose a fantastic third-party exclusive in 2022. Capcom is porting Monster Hunter Rise, a critically acclaimed action game that sold over 7 million copies on Switch alone, to PC. While Capcom had briefly confirmed this port previously, Capcom revealed many new details about it at Tokyo Game Show 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
cogconnected.com

Chaotic Open-World FPS Far Cry 6 Is Out Now for You to Enjoy

Far Cry 6 is out now! Ubisoft’s latest open-world fps introduces another tropical island for you to explore as you try to overthrow an evil dictator. It’s a familiar formula, but it sounds like it is an excellent entry if you aren’t tired of said formula. This time, players will...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Far Cry 6 PS4 Boxed Owners Got Russian Discs By Mistake

Some Far Cry 6 PS4 Boxed Owners Can’t Upgrade to PS5 Because They Were Sent the Wrong Discs. Some Far Cry 6 PS4 boxed version owners have taken to social media to share their recent dismay. Apparently, they were sent the Russian versions of the game by mistake, even if they had actually purchased in the UK. This means that those who were unlucky to receive the wrong region version of the PS4 game cannot, unfortunately, upgrade it to the PS5 version.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Tetris Effect: Connected Launches Today on the Switch

Will Feature Cross-Platform Multiplayer, A Co-op Mode, and Much More!. Tetris Effect: Connected, the critically acclaimed game which puts a twist on the classic Tetris game, releases today on the Nintendo Switch. The game expands on the classic tile-matching puzzle gameplay by adding a music/element rhythm element, multiplayer, and many more modes.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Returnal’s 6GB Update Might Include a Much-Requested Save Feature

Returnal’s 6GB Patch Size Suggests It Brought More Than Just Bug Fixes. Returnal is seemingly getting a large game update soon. There is no exact date on when Housemarque is going to roll out the patch, but PlayStation Game Size, a reliable PS patch tracker, revealed that a 6G update was recently uploaded to Sony’s servers for Returnal.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Games#Cross Save Cross Play#The Twitter Post#Plaus
cogconnected.com

Genshin Impact Developers Announce New Turn Based Game

Turn Based Game to Continue Mihoyo’s Honkai Impact Franchise in a Space Adventure. Mihoyo, the Chinese developers behind Genshin Impact, have just announced their newest game – this time a turn-based RPG set in space. The first closed-beta test for this game, Honkai: Star Rail, will begin tomorrow, on October 8th.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition Review – Stuck on the Launch Pad

Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition (PS5) Review. Kerbal Space Program is a simulation game that has been around for, well, practically a decade if I’m not mistaken – which makes this an odd review. As someone who doesn’t frequent Steam much due to my work laptop bearing the brunt of most of my computer use, I had never given it a whirl, but the title had come up over the years. The release of the PS5 port brings the spaceship building simulator to a whole new crowd, and while it is one of the most in-depth, complex, and well done sims I have ever come across, the translation of the controls from PC to PlayStation make this should-be-fun sim nearly unplayable.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Konami Provides New Update On eFootball’s Status Following Launch

Konami Has Provided Another Update On eFootball Following Its Poor Launch. Pro Evolution Soccer is known as one of the top football simulators alongside FIFA and although it doesn’t compare in size or popularity, it certainly had its niche and its brand was well known. Earlier this year, Konami announced that there would be a serious shift for the franchise, as the upcoming 2021 edition would be free to play and would be rebranded, eFootball. The prospect of a top football game being free to play was quite exciting. However, the excitement fell through upon release as the game didn’t meet the expected standard. Since then, Konami has pledged to make the required changes, starting with a new update coming on October 28th.
FIFA
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Capcom
cogconnected.com

Strange First Person Narrative Adventure Game Grotto Coming Soon

The first-person, mystical narrative adventure Grotto is coming to PC on October 20. It will also release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Switch later next year. Based on what I’ve seen so far, this is a game that is definitely on my list to try. I absolutely love the art style, and the game has a unique premise.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

The Nintendo Switch OLED Is a Sleek and Sexy Machine – Unboxing Video

For years, gamers have been predicting a new iteration of the Nintendo Switch. With ‘pro’ versions of consoles becoming increasingly popular in the industry, many assumed it was only a matter of time that the aging console would get a boost. Although the OLED model isn’t the upgrade many were hoping for, is it still worth grabbing?
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Far Cry 7 Devs Are ‘Exploring a More Online-Oriented Approach’

Far Cry 7 might take on a new approach that is more online-oriented than its predecessors. With that said, it has become apparent to the franchise’s fans that Ubisoft has plans to reinvent the entire series. An insider has recently revealed that, although Far Cry 6 is expected to perform...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Hits Tenth Anniversary With Some Major Changes

The Iconic Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Hits Its Tenth Anniversary And Will Make Some Major Changes. The Ryu Ga Gotoku development studio is iconic in video games and is known for its two biggest series, Yakuza and Judgement. Both franchises had recent releases that were well received as it continues the lineage of quality games set in a unique universe. Today, the studio announced that it has hit its tenth anniversary and thanks all its fans for their support throughout the years, from the Judgement to Yakuza series and beyond. However, with its tenth anniversary comes change, as the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will transition to a new structure.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Metroid Dread Now Playable on PC (With Emulation)

Not even one week. hasn’t even existed for a week, and it’s already been fully emulated on PC. Nintendo’s first-party titles are the main selling point for the company’s consoles, offering players a wide swath of exclusive games coming out on a regular basis. Exclusivity like that is a major factor contributing to the brand’s unique identity (Playstation and Xbox game libraries have a lot more overlap, for instance), but like with all exclusive products, somebody somewhere will try to break down that barrier. And with a release as big as Metroid Dread, a lot of eyes have been looking for ways to play the game on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy