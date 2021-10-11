Monster Hunter: Rise Won’t Have Cross-Save With Upcoming PC Version
With Capcom looking to expand their reach in the PC games market, it should come as no surprise that Monster Hunter: Rise will be getting a PC port soon. Previous entries like Monster Hunter World did very well on PC, so fans came to have the expectation that they’d be able to experience all of Rise’s new features over there. And, they totally can, but there’s a catch. The PC version of the game will not support cross-platform play, and you won’t be able to transfer save data between platforms. If you have a PC and your hunting partner has a Switch, you might as well be playing wholly different games.cogconnected.com
Comments / 0