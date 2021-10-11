Monster Hunter: Rise Won’t Have Cross-Save With Upcoming PC Version

Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition (PS5) Review. Kerbal Space Program is a simulation game that has been around for, well, practically a decade if I’m not mistaken – which makes this an odd review. As someone who doesn’t frequent Steam much due to my work laptop bearing the brunt of most of my computer use, I had never given it a whirl, but the title had come up over the years. The release of the PS5 port brings the spaceship building simulator to a whole new crowd, and while it is one of the most in-depth, complex, and well done sims I have ever come across, the translation of the controls from PC to PlayStation make this should-be-fun sim nearly unplayable.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO