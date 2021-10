Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo commented on the Scarlett Johansson Black Widow lawsuit. The Marvel actress sued Disney after the decision was made to release her movie at home and in theaters at the same time. Russo told Variety that a lot of that conflict drew from the underlying anxiety of the pandemic. "There's a lot of tension, just like there is in a lot of industries, because there's a lot of disruption," the filmmaker explained. "People's nerves are fraying, and it's hard to predict what's going to happen or where anything is going." That sentence should be instantly relatable to a lot of the people reading this article. Theater landscapes have been forever changed by the pandemic and ensuing fallout. Fans had a legitimate reason to be a little concerned that theaters wouldn't be viable anymore after an entire year without them operating. The specter of at-home viewing loomed large as well. Fast forward to the last few months and there is some room to breathe with the success of the latest Bond film, Shang-Chi, and Venom.

MOVIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO