CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Sunak will be ‘short of money’ despite historic tax rises, IFS warns

By Celine Wadhera
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1moxMA_0cOBUd4V00

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is likely to be “short of money” to spend on a number of public services despite a historic increase in taxes, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned.

With the release of its 2021 Green Budget, the economic think tank said that the rising costs of healthcare across the UK’s ageing population were encroaching on the level of funds available for other services, including courts, prisons and local government.

The report found that the 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance contributions to pay for extra spending on health and social care, announced last month by Boris Johnson , may need to be doubled by the end of the decade in order to meet future demographic pressures.

Meanwhile, the UK’s economy is expected to be smaller by the mid-2020s than it was projected to be before the pandemic, an analysis by Citi found. Contained within the Green Budget, the analysis estimated the UK’s economy would be between 2 and 3 per cent smaller in 2024-2025 than the previous estimate, because of the effects of Brexit and Covid-19 .

Christian Schulz, Citi’s director of European economics, said: “The scarring just because of the pandemic may not be as large as we thought last year. The scarring due to Brexit may actually be larger.”

“Brexit is casting a long shadow over the economy,” he added.

The IFS also found that public spending was set to settle at 42 per cent of national income, which is more than 2 per cent above its pre-pandemic share, and the highest level of national income since 1985.

Under these conditions – a shrinking economy and a long-time high in public spending – the IFS does not expect the chancellor will have extra cash to offer “unprotected” Whitehall departments, including local government, further education, prisons and courts, when he delivers his budget later this month.

In fact, in order to meet his objective of achieving current budget balance and sticking to planned spending totals, Mr Sunak may be required to cut the day-to-day budgets of these departments by more than £2bn next year, the think tank said.

The IFS noted that these services had already been cut significantly in the 2010s, and a second round of reductions would prove difficult to reconcile with the government’s stated objective of “levelling up” the economy.

The think tank explored a number of scenarios in its forecasts of public finances and spending, but cautioned that uncertainty surrounding these projections remained “incredibly high”.

If the economy performs better than expected, the £28bn package of tax rises announced in the March 2021 budget may prove unnecessary for achieving current budget surpluses from 2023 onwards. In this case, Mr Sunak may abandon some proposed tax hikes or reduce other taxes, the IFS said.

However, if things go badly, those tax increases may need to be tripled to achieve a current budget surplus by 2025.

Paul Johnson, director of the IFS and editor of the Green Budget, said: “Rishi Sunak, a Conservative chancellor, is presiding over an increase in the tax burden to record levels in the UK and an increase in the size of the state to levels not seen since the days of Mrs Thatcher.

“Yet the combined effects of ever-growing spending on the NHS and an economy smaller than projected pre-pandemic mean that he is still likely to be short of money to spend on many other public services.

“On central forecasts, there will be little or no scope to increase spending on things like local government, the justice system and further education, after a decade of sharp cuts.

“That said, he still faces huge uncertainty over the direction of the economy and hence over the state of public finances.

“He will be hoping against hope that stronger-than-expected growth in revenues over the next few years will help to dig him out of what looks like a fair-sized hole,” added Mr Johnson.

A Treasury spokesperson said departmental budgets would be set out in the spending review, which will continue to reflect “the public’s key priorities”.

“Core departmental spending will grow in real terms over this parliament at nearly 4 per cent per year on average – a £140bn cash increase and the largest real-terms increase in overall departmental spending for any parliament this century,” the spokesperson added.

The IFS Green Budget 2021 was published ahead of the chancellor’s Budget and spending review, which are expected to be delivered on 27 October.

With additional reporting by PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rishi Sunak ‘confident’ enough Christmas gifts will be on shelves despite supply chain crisis

Rishi Sunak has offered reassurance to shoppers worried that there may not be enough Christmas presents available this year because of the supply chain crisis. The Chancellor met with finance ministers from the G7 group of leading world economies on Wednesday to talk about the supply issues, with all the politicians agreeing to work closely together to solve the crisis.Retailers fear that ongoing supply chain issues will lead to higher prices and empty shelves into December.Shipping company Maersk have opted to divert vessels away from the Suffolk port due to a build-up of cargo in Felixstowe. Similar logjams have been...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson signed the Northern Ireland protocol – now he needs to make it work

As both the UK and the EU outlined their approach to the Northern Ireland protocol this week, communities and businesses in Northern Ireland are still no clearer as to what their future holds. The instability over the protocol has gone on for far too long. Many are concerned that the outcome may be a mid-November showdown, with the UK invoking Article 16 and unilaterally ripping up the agreement.While this approach would no doubt appeal to many on the government’s back benches, it would be damaging, counterproductive, and cause further instability. It would lead to an inevitable trade war with...
POLITICS
The Independent

A closer look at Britain’s latest Brexit gamble

It is remarkable, given the disparity in their relative economic strength, that the UK has managed to squeeze as many concessions from the European Union as it has in the current round of the never-ending Brexit talks. The British government and its unionist allies in Northern Ireland have argued for many months that the EU’s fussy and legalistic implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol was making it unpopular and looking silly. The absurdities of the “sausage wars” symbolised an apparently petty attitude by the EU. The EU bleated about the integrity of the single market, but it was losing the argument in the court of public opinion. They were looking like the unreasonable ones, who didn’t comprehend the delicate peace in Northern Ireland. Somehow, they contrived to make Boris Johnson look sensitive.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Ifs#Mid 2020s#Citi#The Green Budget#European#Unprotected
The Independent

UK growth downgraded as IMF warns of vaccine gap between rich and poor countries

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded its outlook for the UK’s economy this year, putting a dent in hopes of a swift recovery, while warning that developing countries are being left behind.The IMF said it expects UK output to grow by 6.8% in 2021, down from a previous estimate of 7%.It would still make the country one of the fastest growing major economies this year, however the UK had more easy ground to regain as its output fell at one of the fastest rates during 2020, by 9.8%.For instance, the US, which is expected to grow by 6% in...
HEALTH
newschain

Senior Tories warn ‘regressive’ tax rise fails to solve social care problems

Boris Johnson’s “regressive” £12 billion tax rise will not fix social care and further punishes businesses, senior Tories have warned. Chancellor Rishi Sunak was also urged to use this month’s Budget to deliver a “very generous settlement” to ensure hard-pressed local authorities can provide the required services. The warnings came...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
newschain

Public services face fresh spending squeeze despite rising taxes, warns IFS

Public services are facing a new spending squeeze despite taxes rising to record peacetime levels, a leading economic think tank has warned. The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the rising cost of healthcare in an ageing population was eating into funds available for services such as the courts, prisons and local government.
U.K.
The Independent

Rishi Sunak under fire for ‘planning to recycle billions from IMF as aid money’

Rishi Sunak has been criticised for looking to save of billions of pounds by “recycling” money from an International Monetary Fund (IMF) windfall as aid spending.Campaigners believe the chancellor is preparing to use a large portion of the windfall in the overseas aid budget rather than on top of it.The government decided to cut aid spending from 0.7 per cent to 0.5 per cent of national income this year, a move that was widely condemned and met with a rebellion of Conservative MPs.Britain has received £19bn in a payout from the IMF's special drawing rights (SDRs) to help poor countries...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Warning of bumper council tax rises to meet Government promises

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said, at a minimum, increases of 3.6% would be needed. Council tax may need to rise by up to 5% a year for the next three years to keep services running and pay for social care reforms, an influential think tank has warned. The Institute...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Conservative conference: Rishi Sunak declines to rule out further tax hikes

Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, has declined to rule out a hike in income tax ahead of the next election or whether the government will allow councils to increase bills in order to pay for social care.It comes after the Local Government Association (LGA) warned that council tax may have to rise to plug a black hole in social care, claiming that authorities in England face extra cost pressures of almost £8 billion by 2024/5 “just to keep vital local services running at today’s levels”.Boris Johnson is also “acutely aware” of the state of local authorities’ finances – depleted during the...
INCOME TAX
BBC

Are Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak right about wages rising?

There has been much talk from the government in recent days about rising wages. But what's actually happening?. The prime minister argued with Andrew Marr on Sunday about what has happened to average wages. The prime minister said we're finally seeing "growth in wages, after more than 10 years of...
BUSINESS
go955.com

UK’s Sunak says he does not want more tax increases

LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday he and Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not want to raise taxes again after a recent increase in social security contributions to help fund the health service and social care. “We made the difficult decision that we did and...
ECONOMY
newschain

Sunak: I will only cut taxes once nation’s finances are repaired

Rishi Sunak has told Tory activists that he would only consider cutting taxes once the public finances are on a “sustainable footing” following the coronavirus crisis. The Chancellor, who has faced criticism from Tory allies and political opponents over the scale of the tax burden, said it would be “immoral” to borrow more as he defended his approach.
INCOME TAX
Telegraph

Monday evening UK news briefing: Rishi Sunak refuses to rule out tax rises at Tory party conference

Woman's desperation | A driver en route to her sick mother in hospital issued an anguished plea to climate protesters as they blocked more roads. Members of Insulate Britain stopped traffic on four busy roads in London this morning, where members of the public took the law into their own hands by dragging the demonstrators out of the road to allow cars to pass through. The woman's message to the activists appeared to sum up the feelings of many motorists caught up in the chaos.
U.K.
mix929.com

UK to study Pandora tax revelations – finance minister Sunak

LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Rishi Sunak said the country’s tax officials would look at a leak of financial documents that was published by news organizations that allegedly tie world leaders to concealed wealth. “I’ve seen these things overnight as well and it’s obviously tough for me to comment...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

286K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy