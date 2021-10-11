CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars benefit from Trevor Lawrence’s calm demeanor and poise

By Carlos Sanchez
Cover picture for the articleTrevor Lawrence has been one of the most talented quarterback prospects to come out of the collegiate ranks in recent weeks. Heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, he didn’t have many red flags, one that was brought up — but didn’t make much sense — was his calm personality and commitment to football. The Jaguars didn’t seem to care much and took him with the first overall pick of the selection meeting. Five games into the season, the former Clemson Tiger is showing his character is a strength, one that will benefit the Jags short term and in the long run.

