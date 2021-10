LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a woman believed to have been struck by multiple vehicles is under investigation. Around 2:55 a.m., Louisville Metro police were called to Bardstown Road and Meadow Drive on a report of a person down in the roadway. Officers found a woman, who was wearing dark clothing, that had been struck by an unknown vehicle. Police believe she had been crossing Bardstown Road from west to east. The woman was not crossing at an intersection and the lighting in the area was poor, investigators said.

