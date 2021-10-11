Clifton's 'Great Chili Cook-off' draws large crowd

This weekend is the "most authentic" German Oktoberfest in the region at Donauschwaben in Colerain.Donauschwaben Society. The Donauschwaben Society of Cincinnati is not breaking from their traditional authentic German cuisine and hosting a "chili cook-off" this year despite a false advertising campaign by candidate for Colerain trustee, Kathy Ulrich. Ulrich has been advertising a "Donauchwaben - Chili Cook Off" for almost a month. There is no such thing. Ulrich, a very well-connected, political protege, is hosting a fundraiser using the Donauchwaben name to rake in a $25 per person campaign donation, then feeding her guests before "walking over" to the Donauchwaben's annual fundraiser. Bellies full and prelubed for the event, seems a bit rude and is certainly counter-productive for the event organizers. It has also caused great confusion for the normal event-goers, seeing social media posts suggesting there is a $25 entry fee this year.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 15 DAYS AGO