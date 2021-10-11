CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton's 'Great Chili Cook-off' draws large crowd

wdrb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClifton's 'Great Chili Cook-off' draws large crowd. The Clifton neighborhood event drew hundreds of people to Frankfort Avenue. About 15 competitors fought for the title of best chili.

www.wdrb.com

The Cincinnati Post

Authentic German cuisine, not chili cook-off, on menu at Donauschwaben Society

This weekend is the "most authentic" German Oktoberfest in the region at Donauschwaben in Colerain.Donauschwaben Society. The Donauschwaben Society of Cincinnati is not breaking from their traditional authentic German cuisine and hosting a "chili cook-off" this year despite a false advertising campaign by candidate for Colerain trustee, Kathy Ulrich. Ulrich has been advertising a "Donauchwaben - Chili Cook Off" for almost a month. There is no such thing. Ulrich, a very well-connected, political protege, is hosting a fundraiser using the Donauchwaben name to rake in a $25 per person campaign donation, then feeding her guests before "walking over" to the Donauchwaben's annual fundraiser. Bellies full and prelubed for the event, seems a bit rude and is certainly counter-productive for the event organizers. It has also caused great confusion for the normal event-goers, seeing social media posts suggesting there is a $25 entry fee this year.
CINCINNATI, OH
ecrecord.com

Chili Cook-off place winners

The team sponsored by the Time Out Tavern in Strasburg placed second in the chili-tasting contest at the Linton Chamber of Commerce 21st Annual Chili Cook-off on Oct. 9. Team members were, from left, Sonya Schumacher, Adam Drescher and Annie Kinsella. (Chili Cook-off photos by Mark Weber).
STRASBURG, ND
wvgazettemail.com

PHOTOS: Clendenin hosts Chili'n on the Elk chili cook-off festival

Clendenin hosted its first Chili’n on the Elk chili cook-off, craft beer and wine festival on Saturday. Crowds gathered to taste chili from cooks near and far vying for the title of Elk River Chili Champion. A wine and craft beer festival featuring beverages from brewers and vendors across the state immediately followed the chili contest.
CLENDENIN, WV
Central Illinois Proud

Over 10 local restaurants competing in Build Peoria’s 2021 Chili Cook-Off, funds raised will go to ‘POTENT Gratitude Park’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A cook-off for the community. More than 10 local restaurants competed in Build Peoria’s 2021 Chili Cook-off at Dozer Park in Peoria on Sunday. The participating restaurants were: Blue Duck Barbecue Tavern, Olympia Sports Bar & Grill, The Publik House, The Chef & The Baker, Dac’s Smokehouse, The Fieldhouse Bar & Grill, Hacienda el Mirador, Spice Hospitality, Broadway Lounge, wRap City, Turk’s Street Eats, and Peoria’s Neighborhood Chef.
PEORIA, IL
vermontjournal.com

Ludlow Rotary Club hosts 30th Annual Chili Cook-Off

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Rotary Club is sponsoring its 30th Annual Chili Cook-off Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cook-off will be located at the traffic light on Depot Street. Proceeds will benefit the Ludlow Rotary Charitable Fund to enable the LRC to continue its programs of local support. Admission fee includes chili, bread, ice cream, and cider.
LUDLOW, VT
kmaland.com

Chili Cook Off for Thurman Fire Department

Chili cook off from 5:00-8:00 Saturday Oct 9, 2021. Free will donation. Two categories are regular and spicy. Plus desserts. Proceeds go to Thurman fire. Come sample some chili, vote for your favorite and eat some chili. Bring the kids for free goodies, and fire truck rides for fire prevention...
THURMAN, IA
wrul.com

Tie Atop Chili Cook Off at Kiwanis Corn Day

Taster’s couldn’t decide a definitive top chili at this year’s Corn Day Chili Cook Off. Well over a hundred folks turned in their choice as judges of this year’s contest. Once in peril of potentially being cancelled due to low turnout, the contest this year ended up with 9 teams vying for bragging rights and cash prizes. Zach Hamblin and the Carmi Elks finished with the exact same number of votes as the best recipe. They split the Taster’s Choice voted on by individuals and received the $100 prize as best in that category. Hamblin was also awarded most team spirit determined by how well competitors decorate and dress as well as their enthusiasm.
harborcountry-news.com

Skip’s Chili Cook-off a delicious way to end Farmers Market season

NEW BUFFALO — The 15th Chili Cook-off, held Sunday, Oct. 10, at Skip’s Restaurant and Catering in New Buffalo, brought out both heat and flavor on the balmy final day of the European Farmers Market. People’s Choice Award-winners Chris Hebron of Hebron Farms and Marcial Kajer from Kajer’s Greens are...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
vanceairscoop.com

Smokin' the Fort expected to draw a crowd

There's no telling what might be cooked up at Smokin' the Fort this weekend — or who might be doing the cooking. "A lot of our teams are not local. It's exciting to see those teams come in from different states to compete against each other," said Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kim Martin. "That's something they said they love — is to see the people who actually come out to eat their food. They think it's great."
FORT GIBSON, OK
RiverBender.com

Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off Has Several Entries, Organizers Set For Saturday, October 16, Date

ALTON - Alton Main Street's Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off should once again provide a day to remember with 20 teams registered for the noon to 3 p.m. event Saturday, October 16, at The Lodge at The Lovejoy at 401 Piasa Street in Alton. "Our entries are on par with a regular year," said Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany. "People really jumped at the chance to enter. The Chili Cook-Off is super fun and everybody gets into the camaraderie with it. It is really a lively, fun Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
derbyinformer.com

Derby Chamber chili cook-off returns with high spirits

Excitement, fellowship and the smell of a couple dozen pots of chili filled the air at Madison Avenue Central Park on Oct. 9 as businesses, patrons and community leaders gathered for the Derby Chamber of Commerce Chili Cook-Off. The sixth annual event returned to Madison Avenue Central Park this month...
DERBY, KS
ecrecord.com

2021 Linton Chamber Chili Cook-off

The 21st Annual Linton Chamber of Commerce Chili Cook-off was held Oct. 9, in the Linton (NAPA) Auto Parts parking lot near the intersection of West Hickory Avenue and U.S. Highway 83 in Linton. Twenty-three teams competed in this year’s event. which featured four place winners for the chili tasting contest, and two winners for the Best Theme. The event […]
LINTON, ND
advantagenews.com

Chili Cook-Off on tap Saturday in Alton

It’s shaping up to be a busy day in Downtown Alton on Saturday. From 8 a.m. to noon it’s the final farmer’s market of the year on the Henry Street parking lot. Then from noon to 3 p.m., The Lodge at The Lovejoy, 401 Piasa St., will be host to the annual Alton Main Street Chili Cook-Off.
ALTON, IL
thevillagereporter.com

West Unity Fall Fest Announces Winners Of Chili Cook-Off

WINNER … West Unity Mayor Don Leu. PEOPLE’S CHOICE WINNER … Jim Eisel-Brady Township Fire Department. JUDGES …Left to Right Heather Jones- Owner of of Red Hen Country Market. Allan Benien – President of Kamco Industries. Terri LeBowsky- Village of West Unity Councilwomen and Owner of Pete’s Posey Patch.
WEST UNITY, OH
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Wrightwood will host chili cook-off and Jeep rally

Wrightwood’s annual Chili Cook-Off and salsa-tasting event will be held 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Wrightwood Community Building and parking lot, 1275 Highway 2, Wrightwood. The event includes sampling chili and salsa, a jalapeño-eating contest, a team cornhole tournament, music, a beer garden and a 50/50 drawing, according...
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
sweethomenews.com

Harvest Festival draws a crowd – a 'great' one

Good weather and family fun were in abundance at this year's Harvest Festival, held Saturday, Oct. 2, at Sankey Park, 877 14th Ave. Patrons listened to music, ate, drank, shopped at some 80 vendor booths and did much more during the city's annual fall event. "We had great turnout, and...
SWEET HOME, OR
Southside Times

Perry Township Kiwanis postpones sixth annual chili cook-off

The Perry Township Kiwanis has decided to again postpone its sixth annual Chili Cook-off due to COVID-19 concerns. Co-president and event leader Scott Splichal explained that the Building Use Group of Friedens United Church of Christ, where the event was slated to be held, said concerns related to the virus, crowds and social distancing made it necessary to suggest that alternatives be explored.
