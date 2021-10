Today we can share an interesting Marvel Casting rumor that hit over the weekend. Will Poulter as Adam Warlock? I would never have put these two together myself, but that’s the current Barside Buzz. Now, this is not one of those ones that seems 100% yet, but there seems to be some buzz around it behind the scenes. The Cosmic Circus checked with some sources about a Twitter post which claimed Poulter was cast as Warlock. Whilst the outlet could not confirm Poulter’s casting, they were given enough information to suggest it is a possibility. It seems Poulter’s name has been linked with Adam Warlock internally at Marvel Studios. Here’s exactly what was reported by the outlet.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO