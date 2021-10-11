CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merck applies for FDA approval for COVID-19 pill

wdrb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrugmaker Merck has asked U.S. regulators to authorize its promising antiviral pill against COVID-19, setting the stage for a decision within weeks. If cleared by the Food and Drug Administration, it would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19, adding a new, easy-to-use weapon to the world's arsenal against the pandemic. The FDA will scrutinize company data on the drug’s safety and effectiveness before rendering a decision. All COVID-19 drugs now authorized by the FDA require an IV or injection.

www.wdrb.com

