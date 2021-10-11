CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

HP is practically giving away this gaming laptop today

By Jacob Silver
Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently several gaming laptop deals available, which feature some of the lowest pieces we’ve ever seen — including these HP laptop deals and these gaming monitor deals. It’s a great time of year to check out these laptop deals as well, and right now at HP you can score $180 off this 15-inch HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop. It’s down to $620, a deep discount from its regular price of $800. Don’t let this one get away!

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 3

Related
Digital Trends

These laptops are on sale for less than $500 today — from $149

If you’re looking to buy a laptop but you’re on a tight budget, we’ve got a whole bunch of great laptop deals enabling you to buy a great portable setup for under $500. Some of these laptops cost from just $149, which makes them ideal for school or college budgets where money is tight. Whatever your plan for these laptops, big brands like Dell, Asus, and Lenovo mean you’ll get great value for money here. Let’s take a look at what’s on offer right now.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

You won’t believe how cheap this powerful Dell laptop is today

If you’ve chosen to go with the portability of laptop deals instead of desktop computer deals, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of Dell laptop deals. That’s because Dell is a trusted name in the computing industry, and it rolls out offers like this $55 discount for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which brings the laptop’s price down to an even more affordable $330 from its original price of $385.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a HUGE SALE on laptops and TVs today

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals, including HP laptop deals, or 4K TV deals, including TCL TV deals, you’re in luck as Amazon has launched a huge sale today that will let you enjoy discounts on a variety of 4K TVs and laptops. The offers cover different budget ranges, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a discount that’s waiting for you.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Dell’s best work computer is insanely cheap today with this deal

In the market for a high-performance laptop to help you accomplish all of your tasks and projects? Whether you’re a hard-working student or a seasoned professional, you already know how important it is to have the right tools for the job. This Dell laptop is reliable, fast, and features high-quality graphics, sound, and performance for your everyday needs. Right now, you can get the Dell Vostro 7500 Laptop for just $819, marked down from its regular price of $1,713 for a savings of $894. Get it today and enjoy free shipping right to your door!
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Hp#Gaming#Hp Pavilion#B O
Digital Trends

Don’t like the iPhone 13? Samsung Galaxy S21 just got a HUGE Price Cut

It’s the best time of year to upgrade or replace your smartphone. With the arrival of the iPhone 13, we’re seeing some amazing Samsung Galaxy deals, Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, and iPhone deals. AAnd right now, Amazon is offering $150 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and $312 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. These are some of Samsung’s top phones, and some of the deepest discounts of all the smartphone deals out there, for a limited time only.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs today — here are the best deals

For shoppers who have been waiting for discounts before they buy a new TV, here’s your chance at 4K TV deals from a Best Buy flash sale. Take your pick from 50-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and more — there’s surely a perfect deal for you from Best Buy, if you’re patient enough to look through all the offers.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
Digital Trends

Dell slashes XPS 13 laptop price to next to nothing with this deal

Buying a brand-new laptop can be a little bit intimidating. There are so many features to consider and so many laptop brands out there, you might have no idea where to start. When you’re browsing through different laptop deals, look for devices that are sturdy, powerful, and manufactured by a great laptop brand. That’s why we always recommend Dell XPS deals. These Dell laptop deals hit at the perfect balance of functionality and price for most computer buyers. There’s a massive sale on the Dell website right now — you can get a Dell XPS 13 Touch for just $750, a huge $300 off the original price of $1,050. You can learn more about this fantastic piece of tech below.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Can’t afford the Apple Watch Series 7? These older models are on sale today

Apple has unveiled the Apple Watch Series 7, which features a larger screen, thinner bezels, and improved fast-charging technology, among other changes. However, if you’re not feeling the latest model, or if you prefer to buy something cheaper, you should check out the available smartwatch deals for previous editions of the Apple Watch. Amazon, a reliable source of Apple Watch deals, has slashed the prices of the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 6.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Early Black Friday deal: LG C1 OLED TV is $700 off right now

Black Friday sales are fast approaching, meaning some of the biggest retailers are already putting their best tech products on ridiculous discounts ahead of the big day. So if you're on the lookout to score yourself an OLED TV on an epic deal, we've got you covered. Right now, Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
windowsreport.com

Don’t upgrade to Windows 11 on Dell or HP laptops! You can brick your device

Be really careful when upgrading to Windows 11, especially when doing it on Dell or HP devices. Users are sharing disconcerting news across social media platforms that you should really hear. Apparently, laptops from these two companies can be seriously affected by the OS transition. Supposedly, the free upgrade is...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

You can’t afford to miss this incredible 50-inch 4K TV deal

If you’re looking for a great new 4K TV for less then we’ve got the deal for you with the LG 50-inch Class UP8000 down to just $500 at Best Buy. Always a reliable name in the TV-making world, this LG 50-inch Class UP8000 offers many of the benefits of a great TV without breaking the bank. As always, you’ll need to be quick to snap up this offer as we can’t see stock lasting forever.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a TECH FLASH SALE — save on laptops, TVs, and more

If you’ve got some tech products in mind that you’re planning to buy, you should probably look them up on Walmart to check for discounts as the retailer seems to be having a tech flash sale. The offers that are available include laptop deals, Chromebook deals, Roku deals, 4K TV deals, and 70-inch TV deals, among many others, covering everything that you might need or want right now.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart is virtually giving away this Acer Nitro gaming laptop right now

Are you a gamer looking for a new laptop that will fill up your life meter without emptying your wallet? Score big with this deal on the Acer Nitro 5, currently on sale for $870 at Walmart. Regularly priced at $1,149, this deal on the Acer Nitro 5 offers a savings of $279. It isn’t likely to last long at this price, so you’ll need to act quickly to ensure you land this laptop in your gaming inventory.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

Cyber Monday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals: maximize console gaming performance for less

Cyber Monday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals offer something of a second chance to pick up one of the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X for less than they would otherwise retail for - which can be thousands of dollars in some cases. The higher price tags are indicative of the functionality of some flagship models which is needed to enjoy the technical advances that the current generation of consoles can offer: HDR and 120Hz refresh rate support being just the starting point.
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Get a Five-Star Lenovo Laptop for Just $209

Hate commuting around with a brick-heavy laptop in your messenger bag? A new Amazon deal gets you the highly-rated, multi-tasking-friendly Lenovo C330 2-in-1 Chromebook for just $209. Add some flexibility to your routine this Lenovo sale, which gets you a 11.6-inch Chromebook with HD display, 10-point touchscreen and 4GB of memory for work, or just to use as a convertible tablet. The 360⁰ laptop is less than one-inch thick, and weighs about the same as a hardback book (so, not a lot). Amazon Buy: Lenovo C330 2-in-1 HD Laptop $235.19 Similar Chromebook/tablet hybrids run in the $300-$1000 range, especially if you’re springing for big...
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best Apple MacBook deals: Save $109 on an M1 MacBook Air, $100 on M1 MacBook Pro

Earlier this month, Apple unveiled the iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, iPad Mini 6 and a new entry-level iPad but nary a new MacBook. But new models might be here soon. Apple introduced the first MacBooks with its own Apple silicon M1 chip last fall, and new models could be announced as early as mid-October. New 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are expected, along with a revamped MacBook Air. The new machines could introduce an M2 (M1X?) processor, and the next MacBook Pro models are rumored to announce the return of the MagSafe charger, the HDMI port and the SD card slot -- while jettisoning the Touch Bar in favor of physical keys.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy