Delaware State

Carney extends Delaware public health emergency for third time

By Brent Addleman, The Center Square
 3 days ago
Delaware Gov. John Carney has extended the Public Health Emergency order in the state for another 30 days.

In a news release , the governor extended the order for the third time to allow the state and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccinations and testing programs.

“There’s no better way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and keep all Delaware children in their classrooms for in-person learning, than to get vaccinated,” Carney said in the release. “These vaccines are safe and extremely protective against COVID-19 infection and serious illness. I encourage all Delawareans to get your shot and help us finally put an end to this pandemic. Visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to find a free vaccine provider in your community.”

The state’s Department of Public Health reported 468 new cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days, with 233 patients currently hospitalized. There have been 1,977 deaths in the state from the virus. Nearly 80% of state residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 1,196,279 vaccines have been administered.

Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.

The first executive order declaring the emergency was issued July 31, and the first extension came on Aug. 10 and the second extension Sept. 8.

In the order, the governor said the state “continues to face a serious public health threat from the spread of the highly transmissible variants of the coronavirus, and the need to vaccinate Delawareans against the coronavirus continues.”

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

