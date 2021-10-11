Doran Racing's Swanson Wins Race and Championship

Taylor Gray qualified third for the 150-lap main event at All American Speedway. He was running in fifth when the first caution of the race was displayed on lap 16. Two more cautions on laps 26 and 40 saw the Ripper Coffee Fusion restart from fifth and then fourth. Gray cleared into the bottom lane on lap 47 and received a tap to the bumper entering the corner which upset the car and sent him spinning around. After the spin, he was hit by two cars and sustained heavy damage.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO