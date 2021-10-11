CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doran Racing's Swanson Wins Race and Championship

By Speedway Digest Staff
 3 days ago
As has been the case many times in the past in sports car racing, Lebanon, Ohio’s Doran Racing played a major role in motorsports history Sunday afternoon. This time it was USAC Silver Crown action instead of sports car racing, and the setting was the half-mile asphalt oval of Toledo Speedway instead of a road course. But history was made as Kody Swanson led all 100 laps of the USAC Silver Crown season finale in the Doran Racing No. 77 to earn an unprecedented sixth series drivers’ championship and stretch his career series win streak to a record 34.

