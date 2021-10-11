JEANIE Talks “Disconnect” and More at Nocturnal Wonderland
We sat down with rising bass star JEANIE at Nocturnal Wonderland to discuss new music, getting back into shows, GRL GANG, and more!. It’s truly incredible to see so many female artists making a name for themselves in the bass music scene. JEANIE is one of those producers who’s simply blown us away. She’s made waves in the bass community over the past few years with her releases, and her drive and determination to bring other women to the forefront of the scene through her GRL GANG collective is remarkable. Plus, she throws down killer sets to satisfy any headbanger’s desires.edmidentity.com
Comments / 0