Bessemer, AL

Argument over Alabama/Texas A&M game leads to fatal shooting

 3 days ago

BESSEMER, Ala. – An argument over last weekend’s Alabama/Texas A&M game ends with a fatal shooting.

Police responded to the 1000 block of 6th Avenue in north Bessemer, Alabama Saturday night in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, a man was found in front of a residence with several gunshot wounds to the torso.

The man was treated on the scene by the Bessemer Fire Department, and was transported to the UAB hospital in Birmingham – where he died early Sunday morning. The shooter fled the scene on foot.

The suspect has been identified, but they are not in police custody. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Kealand Pickens, of Bessemer.

The two were arguing over which team was better in the Alabama/Texas A&M game, and the homeowner told both of them to leave. Once both were outside of the residence, shots were fired. Those inside the home went outside to investigate, and found the victim was shot, but still alive at that moment. He later died at the hospital.

Source: Bessemer Police Department

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

