Tom and Tj Keen of Keen Parts launch an initiative to support the fight against women’s cancers

Dover International Speedway’s role as a community champion against COVID-19 continues this weekend as the Monster Mile hosts a Race to End COVID event on Oct. 16-17. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, people ages 16 and older who get vaccinated have the chance to drive their own vehicle on the one-mile, high-banked, concrete oval with pre-registration.

