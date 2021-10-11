CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeway, VA

Tom and Tj Keen of Keen Parts launch an initiative to support the fight against women’s cancers

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Tom and Tj Keen of Keen Parts (CorvetteParts.net) are launching a campaign in conjunction with their NASCAR sponsorship of driver Ryan Ellis, in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, to help raise awareness and provide funding for women’s cancers. The campaign, set to begin on Monday, October 11th, will extend through race day on October 30th, 2021 at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia.

Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

