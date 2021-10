CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Police released surveillance footage Thursday in hopes the public can help identify a suspect who shot a 12-year-old girl in Capitol Heights last week. The drive-by shooting happened about 6:35 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike, injuring a girl who was waiting for food inside a nearby restaurant, according to Prince George’s County Police. Police said the 12-year-old victim, who is not believed to be the shooter’s intended target, was rushed to an area hospital where she’s listed in critical condition. Please take a moment to view this video. Our detectives are looking to identify...

