Texas State

Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Texas Advance

By Speedway Digest Staff
 3 days ago
The Freeway Insurance fan event runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m.CDT Saturday with Suárez meeting fans 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.CDT. There will be a show car, live radio broadcasts, games, giveaways and more. Fans who bring an unwrapped toy will receive signed merchandise from Freeway. Suárez arrives in Texas after racing in...

speedwaydigest.com

Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Texas NXS Advance

• While Riley Herbst is out of the championship picture, there is still one big goal he aims to achieve during the final four NASCAR Xfinity Series races of 2021. A mechanical issue last Saturday at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval prevented Herbst from advancing to the Round of 8, but the driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) seeks personal advancement by securing his first career Xfinity Series win. That drive starts anew this Saturday in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Texas is a 1.5-mile oval and one of the many intermediate tracks on the Xfinity Series calendar. Herbst has shown strength on intermediates, most notably with a pair of runner-up finishes – March 2020 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, and July 2020 at Kentucky Motor Speedway in Sparta. He has finished among the top-15 in 25 of his 38 starts on intermediate-style tracks.
MOTORSPORTS
Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Racing: Chase Briscoe Texas Advance

● Four weekends remain in Chase Briscoe’s first season as a NASCAR Cup Series driver for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) with a 334-lap race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth up next. The No. 14 Ford Mustang will carry the colors of Rush Truck Centers and Cummins for the fourth time this year in Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.
MOTORSPORTS
Weekend Preview: Texas Motor Speedway

Get ready for a Texas-sized NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs weekend. The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs point standings have re-set and the eight drivers advancing to the Round of 8 have had a sort of mental re-set as well with their season hopes now turning to Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
SPORTS
DiBenedetto Has Lofty Goals for Texas

As the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season enters the homestretch, with just four races left to run, Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Menards/Atlas/Mohawk team continue to put fast Ford Mustangs on the race tracks and come away with good results more often than not. DiBenedetto and the team, having...
TEXAS STATE
John Hunter Nemechek Returning to KBM in 2022

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that John Hunter Nemechek will return to drive the No. 4 Tundra in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series full time in 2022. The organization also announced that Eric Phillips, the winningest crew chief in Truck Series history, will once again call the shots atop the pit box for Nemechek and the No. 4 team next season.
MOTORSPORTS
Feeding America®/Wow Wow Classic Waffles Racing: Cole Custer Texas Advance

● Cole Custer and the No. 41 Feeding America®/Wow Wow Classic Waffles Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) are ready for back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series races on 1.5-mile intermediate ovals beginning with Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Next week takes Custer and his Cup Series counterparts to Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. He’ll sport the Feeding America®/Wow Wow Classic Waffles paint scheme at both events.
TEXAS STATE
No. 10 Smithfield/Walk-On's Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Texas Advance

● In 20 NASCAR Cup Series starts, Aric Almirola has five top-10 finishes, one top-five, one pole, and has led 101 laps at the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway oval in Fort Worth. Almirola finished runner-up there Nov. 3, 2019, behind teammate Kevin Harvick, who was vying for a championship. Earlier this year, Texas hosted the NASCAR All-Star Race, where Almirola pointed his way in by winning the All-Star Open. He finished eighth.
TEXAS STATE
McDowell Feels Optimism Heading into Texas with Love's Travel Stops

Michael McDowell has a reason to be optimistic as he heads into the Texas Motor Speedway this Sunday. Over the past three seasons, McDowell has a finish of 14th as well as two 15th-place finishes at the mile-and-a-half track. Over his 22 starts at Texas, McDowell's best results have occurred since joining Front Row Motorsports (FRM) in 2018 as the driver of the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang.
TEXAS STATE
Solaris Motorsport roars in Zolder

The 2021 regular season of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series ended last weekend in Zolder, Belgium, with a roller coaster of emotions for the Solaris Motorsport drivers. In the EuroNASCAR PRO Race 1 Francesco Sini showed to the fans a great comeback, while in the second Division the young Austrian driver Alina Loebnegger will arrive at the Finals in Vallelunga aiming to close the gap for the title in the Lady Cup. Positive weekend also for Pierluigi Veronesi and his #27 Mustang technically managed by the Solaris Motorsport technicians, who brought home the Top10 in both races.
MOTORSPORTS
Denny Hamlin – No. 11 CRAFTSMAN Toyota Camry Preview – Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

DENNY HAMLIN AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY: Denny Hamlin will make his 31st-career NASCAR Cup Series start at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday as the Round of 8 kicks off in the NASCAR Playoffs. Hamlin approaches the weekend with three previous wins at the 1.5-mile track. Hamlin is currently the only driver to have finished every playoff race in the top nine and looks to continue his streak of winning the first playoff race of each round (Darlington and Las Vegas). Hamlin currently sets seven points above the cutoff line as he enters the Round of 8.
MOTORSPORTS
Multiplatinum entertainer Dierks Bentley to Perform Concert Prior to the Sold-Out NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, Nov. 7

Fans at Phoenix Raceway will be “living on feelgood standard time” before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday, Nov. 7. That’s because multiplatinum singer/songwriter and Phoenix native Dierks Bentley will perform a pre-race concert for the sold-out, standing-room-only crowd, a portion of which will be broadcast live during the NBC Countdown to Green pre-race show.
PHOENIX, AZ
MHR/BMR To Field Chevrolets Beginning In 2022

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing announced today that the team will align with Chevrolet and field Chevrolet Silverados full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series beginning in 2022. In addition to MHR competing in Chevrolets in the Camping World Truck Series, Bill McAnally Racing will also field Chevrolets in the ARCA Menards...
MOTORSPORTS
Kyle Busch Capping Off a 30th Anniversary Celebration

Interstate Batteries – the founding sponsor of Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) – has been in a celebratory mood all season during the company’s impressive 30-year partnership with JGR. And nothing would be more perfect for the Dallas-based company than to cap off the 30-year celebration in victory lane after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, just up the road from the company’s headquarters, at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.
MOTORSPORTS
Ernie Saxton Retires From Nascar Sanctioned Grandview Speedway After 55 Years

Eight years ago, I retired as the NASCAR sanctioned Grandview Speedway announcer after 45 years in the booth. The plan had been to retire from everything. At that time, Bruce and Theresa Rogers asked me to stick around as their PR person until they could find someone else to step into that position. Now, After 55 years of public relations, marketing and announcing work at NASCAR sanctioned Grandview Speedway, at age 79, it seems it is time to retire.
MOTORSPORTS
Tony Stewart Racing To Join NHRA in 2022 with Two Fulltime Entries

After more than four decades of racing around in circles, Tony Stewart has embarked on a straight and narrow path, albeit at more than 300 mph. The championship-winning racecar driver who has successfully transitioned to being a championship-winning team owner is joining the NHRA in 2022. His eponymous team, Tony Stewart Racing (TSR), will field two fulltime entries – one in Top Fuel for nine-time event winner Leah Pruett and one in Funny Car for 39-time event winner Matt Hagan.
MOTORSPORTS
Dover International Speedway to host Race to End COVID event Oct. 16-17

Dover International Speedway’s role as a community champion against COVID-19 continues this weekend as the Monster Mile hosts a Race to End COVID event on Oct. 16-17. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, people ages 16 and older who get vaccinated have the chance to drive their own vehicle on the one-mile, high-banked, concrete oval with pre-registration.
MOTORSPORTS
