Duke considers entire workforce to be compliant with vaccination policy

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuke considers the entire workforce to be compliant with the University’s vaccination policy, Vice President for Administration Kyle Cavanaugh told The Chronicle in a Monday afternoon email. More than 96% of Duke’s workforce is fully vaccinated—but “if you include those who have had the first dose, that number is closer...

www.dukechronicle.com

