Tony Khan Says Professional Wrestling Is About To See Another Golden Era

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe head of AEW Tony Khan says that we are about to witness another golden era in the world of professional wrestling. Tony Khan has been a wrestling fan since childhood and All Elite Wrestling is his work of passion rather than just business. Since opening up shop two years ago, AEW has changed the landscape of the wrestling world. Khan had faith that AEW would succeed, unlike the others before him who tried to rival WWE and failed. Speaking to DAZN, Khan said the following:

