Job vacancies in the UK have hit their highest level since records began 20 years ago.There were some 1.102 million roles open between July and September, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday, an increase of 318,000 from the pre-coronavirus period of January to March 2020.It was also the second month running in which the three-month average topped 1 million, as the jobs market continued its recovery. The rate of unemployment fell to 4.5 per cent between June and August, down from 4.6 per cent in the quarter to July, the ONS added.In another sign of the buoyant recruitment...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO