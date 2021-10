McHugh Construction, one of the country’s largest commercial contractors, announces it has begun the highly anticipated historic renovation of Chicago’sRamova Theater, a 36,000-square-foot project that includes restoring the theater and building out adjacent space for a new brewery and restaurant at 3510-3520 S. Halsted St. Originally built in 1929, the Ramova Theater has been vacant since 1985. In August, McHugh began selective demolition and investigation of existing conditions in the building, which will once again be a community anchor for the Bridgeport neighborhood following completion of construction in late 2022.

