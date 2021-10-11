Reggae fest Cali Vibes taps Marleys, Wu-Tang, Protoje, Koffee, Steel Pulse & more

Coachella promoters Goldenvoice have announced yet another new genre festival, this time focused mainly on reggae and dancehall (plus some hip hop). It's called Cali Vibes and it goes down in Long Beach, CA's Marina Green Park on February 4-6, 2022. There's a little bit of a Sublime-adjacent American reggae pop rock vibe to the lineup (including Sublime with Rome), but there are also some genuine legends (the Marleys, Barrington Levy, Steel Pulse), and some of today's best artists coming out of Jamaica, like Protoje, Koffee, and Lila Ike.