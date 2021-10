The Battle at Kruger is a YouTube video I have watched dozens and dozens of times over the years. I have no doubt you have seen the 8-minute film as well at some point. This is the film of a water buffalo being attacked by a group of lions, who are waiting to pounce on the littlest one. Somewhere along the way, as the lions are mauling the water buffalo, a crocodile surfaces to grab the leg of the young water buffalo and a struggle between the lions and crocodile ensues.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO