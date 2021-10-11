CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edelson Sues Biotech Company for Allegedly Misrepresenting Capabilities of Robotic Hair Transplant Device

Cover picture for the articleEdelson PC filed a false advertising class action Friday in California Northern District Court against Venus Concept Inc., seller of a robotic device that assists physicians performing hair transplant procedures. The complaint alleges that the defendant misrepresented the device’s capabilities related to follicle implantation and seeks to certify a class of individuals and businesses that purchased the ARTAS iX hair restoration system. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:21-cv-07933, Boston Robotic Hair Restoration, PLLC et al v. Venus Concept Inc.

