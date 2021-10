The Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford led air attack stuttered in week four against the Arizona Cardinals as the offense put up a season low 20 points to the Cards 37. Still, Stafford was able to throw for 280 yards, two touchdowns, and spread the ball around to seven different targets. This season expectations were high for this group who were projected to have at least one receiver reach the 1,000 yard mark. Here’s a look at Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson and where they stand after four games.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO