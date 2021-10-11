CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Flanked by nuclear missile, N.Korean leader says U.S., S.Korea threaten peace

By Josh Smith
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KW5cN_0cOBNx9u00

SEOUL (Reuters) -Standing beside North Korea's largest missiles, leader Kim Jong Un said his country's weapons development is necessary in the face of hostile policies here from the United States and a military buildup in South Korea here, state media said on Tuesday.

Pyongyang was only increasing its military in self-defence and not to start a war, Kim said in a speech at the Defence Development Exhibition on Monday, according to a report by state news agency KCNA.

Kim made the remarks standing next to a variety of weapons, including the country's intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), photos in the ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun showed. Among them was the Hwasong-16, North Korea's largest ICBM, unveiled at a military parade here in October 2020, but not yet test fired.

“We are not discussing war with anyone, but rather to prevent war itself and to literally increase war deterrence for the protection of national sovereignty,” he said, adding that North Korea’s main enemy is “war itself”.

A spokesperson for South Korea’s defence ministry told a briefing that South Korean and the U.S. intelligence agencies are already analysing the equipment displayed at the exhibition and will continue to closely monitor the situation.

The two Koreas have been in an accelerating arms race here, with both sides testing increasingly advanced short-range ballistic missiles and other hardware.

South Korea recently test fired its first submarine-launched ballistic missile, plans to build major new weapons include aircraft carriers, and has bought American-made F-35 stealth fighters.

North Korea has pushed ahead with its missile programme, and analysts say it has begun a major expansion of its main nuclear reactor, used to produce fuel for nuclear bombs.

The United States has said it is willing to hold diplomatic talks at any time with North Korea. Pyongyang has said it is not interested as long as Washington maintains policies such as sanctions and military activities in South Korea.

The United States’ assertions that it holds no hostile feelings toward North Korea are hard to believe in the face of its continued “wrong judgments and actions,” Kim said, without elaborating.

South Korea’s national security adviser, Suh Hoon, is expected to meet with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan in Washington on Tuesday to discuss North Korea.

When he arrived in Washington on Monday, Suh told reporters he planned to discuss President Moon Jae-in’s proposal for a formal declaration ending the 1950-1953 Korean War - which ended in an armistice, not a formal peace treaty - and for possible easing of sanctions on North Korea, Yonhap news agency reported.

Last week the two Koreas restored their hotlines that the North severed months ago, with Pyongyang urging Seoul to step up efforts to improve relations after criticising what it called double standards over weapons development.

South Korea’s “unrestricted and dangerous” efforts to strengthen its military is “destroying the military balance in the Korean peninsula and increasing military instability and danger,” Kim said in his speech on Monday.

“Under the absurd pretext of suppressing our threats, South Korea has openly expressed its desire to gain an edge over us in military power on various occasions,” he added.

Comments / 3

Related
AFP

North Korea accuses US of 'double standards' over SLBM test

North Korea accused the United States of "double standards" over weapons testing, state media reported Thursday after an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the issue. The statement added Washington's criticism of the North for "developing and test-firing the same weapon system as the one the US possesses or is developing is a clear expression of double standards".
MILITARY
AFP

US, Europeans condemn NKorea submarine missile launch at UN

The United States, Britain and France confirmed Wednesday to the UN that North Korea has made progress in its weapons programs following the groundbreaking launch of a ballistic missile from a submarine. She said the submarine missile launch "underlines the continued enhancement of the nuclear and ballistic program of the DPRK (Democratic Republic of North Korea), which stated its ambition to ultimately acquire sea-based nuclear capabilities." 
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

North Korea tested new 'submarine-launched ballistic missile'

North Korea successfully tested a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile, state media reported Wednesday as the nuclear-armed country seeks to show off its ever-expanding military capabilities. Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo have condemned the launch, with all three describing it as a ballistic missile, and diplomats told AFP that the United Nations Security Council would hold an emergency closed-door meeting later Wednesday on North Korea.
MILITARY
Reuters

S.Korea opens largest defence expo amid N.Korea missile tests

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - South Korea opened its largest defence expo ever on Tuesday, showing off its next-generation fighter jet, drones, and other technology in an effort to boost exports as economies around the world rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. Opening ceremonies for the International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Kim Jong Un
whbl.com

N.Korea says U.S. overreacting over submarine missile test

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea said on Thursday the United States was overreacting to its recent missile test and questioned the sincerity of Washington’s offers of talks, warning of consequences. This week’s test of a new ballistic missile from a submarine was part of North Korea’s mid- and long-term plan...
MILITARY
foreigndesknews.com

US Urges North Korea to Halt Missile Test ‘Provocations’

NEW YORK / SEOUL — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations called on North Korea Wednesday to refrain from further provocative actions and engage in “sustained and substantive dialogues,” after Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile from a submarine this week. “We should not look at this most recent launch...
MILITARY
Interesting Engineering

Should the US Enter a New Arms Race With Hypersonic Nuclear Missiles?

With emerging reports of Russia, North Korea, and recently China successfully testing hypersonic cruise missiles, the pressure is on the U.S. to advance its own hypersonic missile program, spending valuable time and resources to get even, if not ahead. Domain experts believe that there are many reasons why this could end up being an arms race. But is that something the U.S. really wants to get into?
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Reactor#Nuclear Deterrence#Nuclear War#State News Agency#Kcna#Icbm#Defence Ministry#South Korean#American
realcleardefense.com

The Folly of Limiting U.S. Missile Defenses for Nuclear Arms Control

Matthew R. Costlow, The Folly of Limiting U.S. Missile Defenses for Nuclear Arms Control, No. 505, October 18, 2021. Matthew R. Costlow is Senior Analyst at the National Institute for Public Policy. He was formerly Special Assistant in the Office of Nuclear and Missile Defense Policy at the Pentagon. Introduction.
MILITARY
rand.org

The U.S. Doesn't Need More Nuclear Weapons to Counter China's New Missile Silos

The discovery of what appear to be hundreds of new missile silos under construction in China has inspired arguments that imply the United States needs more nuclear weapons. Matthew Kroenig, a Defense Department adviser during the Trump administration, suggested in a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed that “the Pentagon should study whether it can meet its deterrence requirements with existing stockpile numbers” in case “an increase…is necessary.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
jacksonprogress-argus.com

China denies testing a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile, says it was a spacecraft

China has denied a report that it tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August, saying on Monday that the test was instead a "routine spacecraft experiment." The Financial Times reported Sunday that "China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August that circled the globe before speeding towards its target, demonstrating an advanced space capability that caught US intelligence by surprise." The report cited unnamed sources "briefed on the intelligence."
CHINA
hngn.com

5 Japanese Demand North Korea's Kim Jong Un To Pay $900,000 Each For False "Paradise on Earth" Promise, Human Rights Abuses

Five people ask that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un compensate them $900,000 apiece for their hardship while living in the country's relocation program. North Korea guaranteed free health care, education, jobs, and welfare to individuals who engaged in the relocation program to entice Koreans back from Japan after the Korean War. Residents of Japan, many of whom were originally from South Korea, were recruited for the program.
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

North Korea’s Laughable Military Sideshow

On Tuesday, footage hit the web of North Korean troops performing a variety of unusual “feats of strength” and similar displays of physical prowess before a packed crowd and the nation’s leader, Kim Jong Un. Videos of the sort aren’t out of the ordinary for North Korea, or even for more developed nations like China, Russia, and arguably even the United States.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
226K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy