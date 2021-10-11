Colts' Jacob Eason: Sitting again Monday

Eason (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Monday at Baltimore. Eason was active but didn't play in the season opener, but when pressed into action for an injured Carson Wentz in Week 2, he didn't fare well, completing two of five passes for 25 yards and one interception. Wentz hasn't missed any game action in the meantime, but Brett Hundley and not Eason has been the active backup QB for what is now three contests in a row. Eason seems poised to be a healthy scratch for as long as Wentz and Hundley are healthy and available, though Sam Ehlinger (knee) could throw a wrench into the plan at No. 2 if he's able to return from IR.