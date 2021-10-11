CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Candidate for Game 4 start

 3 days ago

DeSclafani could start Game 4 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Manager Gabe Kapler noted that DeSclafani will be available out of the bullpen for Game 3, but he also added the right-hander is a "great option" to start Game 4, per Crowley. The Dodgers have also elected to hold off on naming a starter for Game 4, likely waiting to see how Game 3 unfolds.

Anthony Desclafani
Gabe Kapler
