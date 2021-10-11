Interview: Judy Greer on Making Her Return for HALLOWEEN KILLS and More

To celebrate the upcoming release of Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer teamed up with ComicBook.com to surprise fans of the long-running horror franchise over Zoom. Four super fans were selected for this event, thinking they were going to get an early look at the upcoming Halloween sequel before recording a message for the cast to watch at the premiere of the movie. Little did they know, Curtis and Greer were listening in to our conversation and waiting to turn their Zoom camera on for a surprise that even the villainous Michael Myers would be impressed with!

