Interview: Judy Greer on Making Her Return for HALLOWEEN KILLS and More
The wait is nearly over for all you maniacal Michael Myers fans out there! Haddonfield’s most notorious resident is set to return in Halloween Kills, which finally arrives in theaters and on the Peacock streaming app later this week on October 15th. During a recent press day for David Gordon Green’s sequel, Daily Dead had the opportunity to briefly chat with one of Halloween Kills returning co-stars, Judy Greer, who plays Laurie Strode’s daughter Karen in the films.dailydead.com
Comments / 0