Mayor Kapszukiewicz wants to spend $40.5 million on youth programming over three years

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz intends to allocate $40.5 million of the city’s $180.9 million in federal aid dollars to youth, recreation, and parks.

It’s a key part of a comprehensive proposal for Toledo’s American Rescue Plan Act funding he’ll announce on Wednesday, but his re-election campaign is already running digital advertisements touting the planned investment in youth programming.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz, who is running against fellow Democrat and previous mayor Carty Finkbeiner, vowed as early as March to commit at least $30 million toward youth and recreation. After conducting a series of public meetings and a survey to gather community input, it became clear Toledoans want to see more at their parks and community centers for kids.

“It turns out, we’re actually able to do a little more than $30 million,” Mr. Kapszukiewicz said. “This is what the public wants.”

The mayor emphasized this is his proposal, as Toledo City Council must approve the spending plan before any money can be allocated. Within the $40.5 million Mr. Kapszukiewicz wants to spend on youth programming, he’s advocating some to go toward building the proposed new $21 million YMCA, some to go toward improving the city’s recreational facilities and playground equipment, and some to go toward city-sponsored youth leagues and camps.

“This is what we heard time and again at the neighborhood meetings,” he said. “We didn’t go through this process for show, we built our plan around what we heard at the public meetings.”

Councilman Vanice Williams said she hasn’t seen the mayor’s digital ad highlighting the $40 million investment in youth, but she agrees it should be a focus of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation. The top two priorities for Toledoans who took the city’s survey were safe, livable neighborhoods and youth opportunities, she said.

Ms. Williams pushed for a $1.4 million allocation from the city to have programs and athletic camps at the parks this summer, and she wants to see it grow.

“Honestly, I would say more money needs to be spent in youth programming,” she said, noting that city council has the final say on how the federal funds are spent.

Councilman Katie Moline said parks, youth, and recreation are important areas for the city, but she expressed frustration the mayor is publicizing a planned $40.5 million investment in those areas before he presented a formal spending plan to city council.

City council in May approved a tool Ms. Moline put together called the SMART analysis to help the legislative body determine how best to allocate the federal funding. SMART is an acronym to make sure a proposed use is Sustainable, Meets U.S. Department of Treasury rules, is Accountable, has Return on investment, and is Transparent.

“Government works best when it has oversight,” she said. “Learning about that without it being presented to us formally, it smacks of lack of transparency.”

Ms. Moline also said the U.S. Department of Treasury has not yet released its final guidelines about how municipalities can spend the American Rescue Plan Act dollars, and she wants to ensure city council does not vote on a plan until those guidelines are clear. She plans to call for a committee meeting to discuss the mayor’s plan once all the details are released.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz said he intends to introduce an ordinance this week outlining his proposal for how to spend the $180.9 million over the next three years.

As for his campaign, he said the digital ads started a day or two earlier than intended, and voters should expect to receive direct mail and see television ads in the near future.